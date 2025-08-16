Inside Jodie Whittaker’s 17-year marriage to actor husband – from ‘attention-seeking’ wedding to sex life confession

Australian six-parter One Night, starring Jodie Whittaker, first came out on Paramount in 2023. Now it’s getting an airing on ITV, and promises viewers some remarkable twists and turns.

2023 was the same year the second series of Time landed on BBC One. Whittaker starred alongside Tamara Lawrence and Bella Ramsey as an inmate at Carlingford prison.

The Broadchurch actress previously learned during an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? that her family history was markedly less “beige” than she had expected.

Here’s what we know about the latest developments in that family history of hers!

Jodie and her husband tied the knot in 2008 and have two children together (Credit: Splash News)

Jodie Whittaker married Belizean-American actor Christian Contreras in 2008

Born Jodie Auckland Whittaker in Skelmanthorpe, West Yorkshire in June of 1982, Jodie’s acting career has reached remarkable heights over the last decade.

But she has managed to remain grounded through it all. This might be because she has surrounded herself with long-term friendships – she calls them “lifers”.

Or it might have something to do with the fact that she has been happily married for the best part of two decades.

Jodie met her husband, Belizean-American actor Christian Contreras, at drama school. They tied the knot on the last day of 2008, when Jodie was 26, an age she once described as “really young” for doing that type of thing.

“We had a big wedding in Arizona,” she told the Independent in 2011. “Very attention-seeking, big dress, big guestlist kind of wedding. It was obviously in my top five days.”

They have two children together – two girls, aged 10 and three. Christian has had roles in Zero Dark Thirty (2012), TV miniseries Halo: Nightfall (2014) and sci-fi series Foundation (2021).

Jodie doesn’t talk about her private life much, but once gave a hint about her sex life during an interview with The Guardian (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One Night star lifts lid on sex life with husband

Jodie Whittaker tends to keep her private life private.

“I don’t really want to talk about relationships because it lets people into stuff. I’m not on Facebook for that reason,” she said. So she doesn’t overshare when it comes to the life she shares with Christian.

“He’s from Tucson and I’m from Huddersfield,” she told the Mirror earlier this year. “But I don’t divulge stuff about him, because I don’t think he’d appreciate it when he’s not here to speak for himself.”

But she has revealed tidbits here and there. In 2018, for example, in an interview with The Guardian, she was asked how often she has sex.

“Whenever I want,” came the reply.

The best kiss of her life was on a balcony in Hackney on a New Year’s Eve in the 2000s. Not the day of her wedding.

And what does love feel like to Jodie?

“A tumble dryer.”



