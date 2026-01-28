Hold up! Katie Price might not actually be married, here’s why

While Katie Price may have announced she is married to her new husband, Lee Andrews, this actually doesn’t seem to be the truth.

The showbiz world was shocked when Katie Price revealed she was married – just days after meeting her fiancé. Immediately, reports suggested that her family were concerned about her. These reports have been heightened after her best pal, Kerry Katona, liked a social media video urging Katie to leave her husband.

But even though Katie’s new man has slammed accusations that they aren’t really together, it seems their marriage may not actually be real.

There has been a lot of rumours after the wedding (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price’s shock wedding

On Friday (January 23), Katie revealed she and Lee were engaged, by posting a series of images on her Instagram.

But not long after they shared their engagement news, the new couple confirmed they were already married.

Katie then spoke about how their marriage came to be, revealing “within days” they knew they wanted to be together.

However, rumours very quickly started spreading that Lee may not be real, and could actually be an AI fabrication. But he has since shut those hoax allegations down.

But the drama didn’t stop there. It was revealed that Lee had actually proposed to a different woman, in the exact same way, four months ago.

So, while concerns continue, it seems that everything may not actually be how it appears.

Katie and Lee shocked everyone with their marriage (Credit: Instagram)

Is Katie actually married?

However, in a new update, the celebrant who performed the wedding ceremony for Katie and Lee has confirmed that the whole thing was not legal. So, Katie and Lee are not married – unless they have gone to court in Dubai.

Darryl Rees is a part-time DJ and MC, originally from Swansea. But for five years, he has been performing symbolic weddings in Dubai’s exotic locations.

But it seems his ceremonies hold no legal weight. And if a couple want to be legally married, they have to complete the formalities either before or after in a court in Dubai or a registry office in the UK.

He told the Daily Mail: “I am a showman. You have to go to court to have it legalised.” He also confirmed that it was a “symbolic” ceremony, not a legal one.

At this moment, it is currently unknown if Katie and Lee went to court to get it legalised. So, while the AI hoax rumours may not have been true, it does seem Katie Price is not actually legally married (yet!)

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Katie’s reps for comment.

