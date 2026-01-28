Kerry Katona likes video urging Katie Price to leave her husband, and fans think it ‘speaks volumes’

Katie Price shocked the world by revealing she was married to new husband Lee Andrews, just days after breaking up from long-term partner JJ Slater.

The 47-year-old mum-of-five reportedly left her family shocked by the news, after revealing that the pair had only known each other for “days” before realising they wanted to get married.

However, since the news, fans have expressed their concerns for Katie, after it was revealed Lee had proposed to a different woman the exact same way, four months prior. And now, it seems Katie’s best pal, Kerry Katona, is subtly making her own feelings clear.

Katie shocked everyone by revealing she was married (Credit: Instagram)

Concerns grow for Katie Price

After shockingly revealing she has a new husband, Katie Price was hit by a lot of accusations that her husband was actually AI, and wasn’t real. Instead, many believed she had completely fabricated the whole thing!

However, since then, Lee has posted a statement, revealing he is real, clearing up the rumours. But the drama doesn’t stop there.

Photos have since emerged of Lee proposing to a different woman in the exact same way four months ago. And all the photos Katie and Lee posted, basically the exact same had been posted with his ex.

Immediately, fans grew concerned, urging Katie to rethink everything. And it seems fans aren’t the only ones who think something needs to change.

Kerry has liked a video urging Katie to leave Lee (Credit: Instagram)

Kerry Katona likes video urging her to leave husband

An Instagram user, Natalie Brereton, posted a video showing the public all of the similarities in the photos.

She said in the video: “Katie Price, please run away from that man! It’s been revealed that Katie Price’s new husband proposed to someone the same way four months ago. And when I say exactly the same, I mean copy and paste. They had the same room and the same flower petal set up saying ‘Will you marry me?'”

Later in the video, Natalie admitted she is “worried” about the former glamour model after all of the revelations.

But what was extremely telling was that Katie’s own best friend, Kerry Katona, had liked the post. And as the video wasn’t spreading much positivity to the couple, many fans believed it was a huge sign of what Katie’s close ones actually think.

One fan wrote: “The fact that Kerry Katona – her closest friend who has always defended her – has liked this post speaks volumes. While people are joking, there is a genuine concern for her.”

Another added: “Even Kerry Katona has liked this post. This is all so crazy.”

“Even Kerry Katona has liked this video!!” a third penned.

What do you think about Katie Price revealing her new husband? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!