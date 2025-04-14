Kerry Katona defends Katie Price amid fresh backlash over ‘abhorrent’ CBD cancer ‘cure’ claims

Kerry Katona has defended her pal Katie Price over comments she recently made regarding CBD oil working as a cancer treatment.

Katie came under attack after she made a social media post that suggested CBD oil could have helped to reduce the size of a tumour in a two-year-old girl.

But while she faced extreme anger from fans, her close pal Kerry Katona has spoken out, defending the star, admitting she was the one who turned her to the oil in the first place.

Katie and Kerry have been friends for more than two decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Price say about CBD oil?

Last week, Katie had a conversation with boxer Anthony Fowler and his wife Serena regarding their daughter Roma’s tumour. And during the chat, she gave credit to CBD oil for the “shrinking” of the tumour.

She wrote: “Very serious chat with Serena and Anthony about their two-year-old daughter who had a tumour in her leg. They refused hospital treatment and healed her themselves, which is amazing.”

Katie went on to promote the CBD oil as a treatment for “fibromyalgia, arthritis, anxiety/depression, any aches/pains or insomnia”.

In the shared video, Katie said: “Your daughter, on her leg and she took this. What was it she had, a tumour? They have shown me the pictures of her before and after from using CBD, where it shrunk it all.”

However, after she made the post, she was immediately slammed by followers for “dangerous” claims.

One commented: “This is abhorrent.” Another added: “Please do better with your platform.”

“This is extremely dangerous to say with your platform” a third penned.

Kerry Katona has stepped in to defend Katie Price (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Kerry Katona and Katie Price friends?

However, in her latest column with OK! magazine, Kerry Katona has defended Katie.

She wrote: “I have been working with this brand and Anthony for years, and I absolutely love it. No one is claiming that CBD can cure cancer, they are simply saying that it helped his daughter.”

Kerry went on to explain that Katie didn’t actually even know about the brand until she told her about it, and hit out at those looking for reasons to be negative towards her.

She added: “I introduced Katie to the brand and if I am honest, I think people just like to be negative towards her, no matter what the situation is.”

Kerry Katona and Katie Price met more than two decades ago when they appeared on the 2004 series of I’m A Celebrity…. And, while there have been a few bumps in the road, their friendship has remained strong.

Later this year the duo are even heading on tour together across the UK.

