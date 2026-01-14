Former glamour model Katie Price has hit back at claims she is “neglecting” her house, amid reports that it’s grown “dirty”.

The 47 year old has taken to social media to deliver her side of the story, after multiple reports surfaced that Katie hadn’t been taking care of her new home. Back in December 2024, Katie moved out of her huge ‘Mucky Mansion’, and since then has had two different houses.

She currently is believed to rent a house in the countryside, reportedly paying £4.5k a month. But yesterday (January 13), reports surfaced that she hadn’t been taking care of the property. And now, Katie – who has reportedly split from her boyfriend JJ Slater – has given her side of the story.

Katie Price in fresh house drama

Yesterday, The Sun posted an article reporting that Katie had been seemingly neglecting her home, as images showed a stack of boxes, rubbish bags and toys, all sitting in piles.

However, the reports weren’t missed by Katie. And she found herself wanting to give her side of the story. So she took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the truth behind the whole situation.

Katie posted a video of the outside of her house, with no boxes or rubbish. On the screen, she added: “I have seen the article circulating about my new home and the rubbish that was outside. And honestly, it’s really disappointing to see it being turned into a story without the full picture.

“After the Christmas break, there were a few bags and leftover boxes that hadn’t been collected yet. However, it was simply Christmas waste waiting for the bin collection like many families. It has been cleared up now and there is absolutely no truth to the idea that I’m letting my home become dirty or neglected.”

Katie continued: “I also would love it if the press could show a bit more balance. Especially when it comes to normal everyday stuff like bin collection and general housekeeping. I’m a mum. I am human. And I don’t appreciate old narratives being dragged out just to generate clicks.”

Katie’s dramatic weight-loss concerns

The news about her house comes after Katie opened up about her dramatic weight loss. Over the past few months concerns have been raised for the shrinking star.

And it’s not just fans who are concerned. Katie has also spoken out, admitting she doesn’t know why it has happened, and that she has been to see the doctors about it.

In a recent episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she revealed how her mum Amy had been pushing her to get more tests.

She told her sister, Sophie: “All I’ve had since everywhere has been closed, is: ‘Have you phoned the doctors yet? Have you phoned?’ I’m like: ‘Yes Mum. I went to the doctors today.’ I screenshotted the appointment. But I am going in there to talk about blood tests, MRI, everything she wants me to. I have to get to the bottom of why Pricey is – forget stick man – stick woman.”

So what do you think about Katie Price speaking out about her house?