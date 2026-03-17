Louis Theroux’s uncut answer to divisive HSTikkyTokky question finally revealed after ‘disappointing’ viewers

Louis Theroux appears to dodge one of HSTikkyTokky’s questions in Inside the Manosphere — but a behind-the-scenes clip reveals what he actually said.

Theroux doesn’t hold back throughout the Netflix documentary. He pushes back on conspiracy theories, challenges misinformation, and repeatedly questions the views of the influencers he meets.

In one of the film’s final scenes, he meets with HSTikkyTokky and his mum, Elaine. It’s a tense exchange, with the influencer livestreaming, firing questions from his audience, and interrupting Theroux mid-conversation.

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One moment in particular stood out to viewers — when Theroux seemingly refuses to answer a direct question.

HSTikkyTokky tried to catch out Louis Theroux (Credit: Netflix)

What did HSTikkyTokky ask Louis Theroux?

During the interview, after referencing Theroux’s past work, HSTikkyTokky asks: “Are Israel committing genocide?”

Theroux pauses, prompting the influencer to respond: “You’re a puppet. You can’t say what you want to say.”

The moment quickly spread online, with some viewers criticising Theroux for not giving a clear answer in the documentary.

pic.twitter.com/XPpfCfSKos HSTikkTokky says that Louis Theroux is being controlled as he wont comment on the Palestine conflict ''Say what you think , if you cant say what you think you are not free'' — HSClippyTokky (@HSClippyTokky) September 8, 2025

“I found it frustrating that Louis Theroux couldn’t say whether he thought Israel was committing genocide or not,” one user wrote.

“Highly disappointing,” another posted, while others argued the question should have been addressed more directly.

Speaking after the documentary, HSTikkyTokky claimed the question “really got to” Theroux.

“He had to think about what he could and couldn’t say,” he said on a stream.

Louis Theroux gave HSTikkyTokky an answer (Credit: Netflix)

Louis Theroux’s full response revealed

Clips shared online from the full exchange show that Theroux did, in fact, answer the question — just not in the final edit.

In a clip from HSTikkyTokky’s stream, he mentions how the United Nations is “building a case” against Israel and there’s been a “prima facie finding that there’s strong grounds for there being a genocide”.

“There’s no question, in my opinion, that there’s ethnic cleansing… most experts in genocide say that there’s a genocide,” he adds.

The clip cuts right before Louis answers the question about Israel.

He responds, HS and his mom completely ignore it before ending the interview https://t.co/yUtzFzA49N pic.twitter.com/GEz8VYk5Uu — The Loser (@KwasiGamal) September 8, 2025

Theroux has previously explored the topic in earlier documentaries, including The Ultra Zionists and The Settlers, where he examined tensions in the West Bank and spoke to both Israeli and Palestinian figures.

Some viewers have since defended his approach in the Netflix film, arguing the question was designed to derail the conversation rather than add to it.

“It wasn’t a real question — he just wanted content,” one user wrote.

Another added: “Why would he answer something that has no relevance to the discussion? That’s just changing the subject.”

Read more: The 10 best Louis Theroux documentaries he’s ever made, including Inside the Manosphere

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available to stream on Netflix now.

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