HSTikkyTokky’s fight with Love Island star and life now after frosty interviews with Louis Theroux

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere features several interviews with HSTikkyTokky, a controversial influencer who narrowly avoided jail last year.

The new Netflix documentary follows Theroux as he meets figures from the manosphere, an online ecosystem of male influencers who often promote cryptocurrency schemes, “life hacks”, and misogynistic attitudes toward women.

HSTikkyTokky is one of the film’s most prominent subjects. He appears throughout the documentary discussing his online strategies and frequently mocking Theroux during livestreams. In one early moment, he even shows the filmmaker a video of a woman performing a sexual act on him.

Theroux’s documentary may be some viewers’ introduction to the influencer – so, here’s what you should know about him, and where HSTikkyTokky is now.

HSTikkyTokky is one of the main subjects of the doc (Credit: Netflix)

Who is HSTikkyTokky?

HSTikkyTokky — real name Harrison Sullivan — is a 24-year-old British influencer.

He maintains accounts across several platforms including X and Instagram, but he is most active on Kick, the livestreaming platform where he has more than 240,000 followers.

The documentary highlights the kind of content he produces: boasting about his wealth, approaching women in public while travelling abroad, and posting videos where he claims to teach men “how to be proper guys”.

Like many influencers within the manosphere, Sullivan has repeatedly expressed controversial views about women and LGBTQ+ people. In the documentary, he tells Theroux that he would disown a hypothetical son if he were gay, while insisting the statement isn’t homophobic.

In July 2025, he was briefly banned from Kick after using a homophobic slur. He later complained about the suspension on X, writing: “Thought that app was uncensored.”

When Theroux was asked about Sullivan in an interview with Romesh Ranganathan, he admitted his feelings were complicated.

“I wouldn’t say I disliked him,” Theroux said.

“There are parts of him I liked and parts of him I didn’t like, to be honest.”

Harrison Sullivan’s music career

Alongside his influencer persona, Sullivan has also attempted a music career under the HSTikkyTokky name.

His debut single, ‘Hold This’ featuring J Fado, reached number 31 on the UK Singles Chart in 2022.

The following year he collaborated with another online creator, General G, on the track ‘Twust’, which climbed even higher to number 21.

He has since released five EPs on Spotify. ‘Hold This’ has accumulated nearly 38 million streams, while ‘Twust’ has surpassed 15 million.

His most recent single, ‘Lose My Mind’, arrived in 2024.

HSTikkyTokky beat George Fensom (Credit: Netflix/ITV)

Fight with Love Island star

Sullivan also briefly entered the world of influencer boxing.

According to his Wikipedia page, he has a “boxing career” — although in reality he has only fought once.

That fight took place in 2024, when he faced Love Island star George Fensom and won by TKO.

The aftermath quickly went viral online. After the win, Sullivan appeared to spit at spectators and attempted to throw a chair before security restrained him.

Later, he wrote online that a spectator had insulted him before the incident.

He also claimed he was “coming for every influencer in this scene”, even suggesting YouTuber Jake Paul could be next.

Two further fights against Moziah Pinder and Wade Plemons were later scheduled but ultimately cancelled.

Sullivan got a suspended sentence (Credit: Surrey Police)

How HSTikkyTokky avoided jail after manhunt

In March 2024, Sullivan was driving his McLaren at more than 70mph on a 40mph road in Surrey when he collided with another vehicle.

After the crash, he failed to attend court and instead travelled to Spain, Dubai, and Thailand while continuing to post content online.

Theroux references the incident early in the documentary.

“Since fleeing a car crash, he’d been on the run, but remained massively popular,” the filmmaker narrates.

Sullivan was eventually detained in Spain in August 2025 on unrelated allegations. Surrey Police spent nearly £16,000 chartering a private plane to bring him back to the UK, though a judge later ruled the cost was not “necessary or proportionate”.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Instead of prison, he received a one-year suspended sentence, meaning he avoided jail. The court also imposed a two-year driving ban, three months of electronic tagging, 300 hours of unpaid work, and 30 days in a rehabilitation programme.

In a letter to the court, Sullivan wrote: “I understand that if I am acting in a dangerous way, this could influence others to do the same.

“Spreading a positive message and helping people less fortunate than myself — that’s what makes me the happiest.”

HSTikkyTokky uploads regular livestreams (Credit: Netflix)

Where is HSTikkyTokky now?

Four months after his conviction, Sullivan has continued livestreaming — this time from Colombia.

His most recent broadcast, uploaded on March 9, was titled “COLUMBIA DAY 4” and ran for more than 11 hours.

Since the start of March alone, he has uploaded over a dozen streams, ranging from short gambling sessions to long walk-and-talk broadcasts around Colombian cities.

During these streams he visits clubs, goes out for meals, meets women, and occasionally films activities like visiting a shooting range.

Before travelling to Colombia, he had also streamed from the Dominican Republic.

HSTikkyTokky often shows off his big purchases (Credit: Netflix)

How much is HSTikkyTokky worth?

Exactly how much Sullivan is worth is unclear.

The Daily Mail previously reported that he claimed to earn £20 million per year from cryptocurrency trading. However, in one clip circulating online, he Googles his own net worth estimate and reacts to figures suggesting it sits between $1 million and $2 million.

“I wish it was that high,” he says.

In another video, he claimed to have accumulated $4 million in cryptocurrency before turning 24.

“My biggest flex is retiring my mother,” he said in the clip, claiming he bought her a £1 million apartment in Dubai Marina.

Theroux explained how influencers like Sullivan make money during his interview with Romesh Ranganathan.

“They go viral, they get paid by platforms to stream,” he said.

“The more people they have online at any one time, the more money they’ll get — so there’s pressure to keep the audience engaged at all times.”

“They also try to upsell their audience through subscriptions, trading platforms, fitness programmes and similar products.”

HSTikkyTokky didn’t know who Louis Theroux was (Credit: Netflix)

What HSTikkyTokky has said about Louis Theroux

Ahead of the documentary’s release, Sullivan appeared on the Bricks to Riches podcast and reflected on meeting Theroux.

“Before he came out, I didn’t actually know who he was,” he admitted.

“What I would say now is that it was a great thing that I did, and it was great to actually have an interview with him.”

Sullivan said he came away impressed with the filmmaker’s approach.

“He’s very good at what he does. He will act like your friend, then sting you with a difficult question. He’s smart and he’s good at his job.”

He added that he has since watched two of Theroux’s documentaries and thought they were “very good”.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available to stream on Netflix now.

