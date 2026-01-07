Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘desperate’ attempt to reunite with the royal family

Sarah Ferguson and former prince Andrew are said to have made an uncomfortable attempt to re-engage with the royal family. The former couple allegedly reached out with Christmas cards that were intended to mend fractured relationships but instead raised eyebrows.

The divorced former Duke and Duchess of York are said to have sent festive cards to senior royals. The messages were reportedly written in a deeply personal tone. According to claims, they were aimed at encouraging reconciliation after years of distance.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly make awkward bid to reconnect with royal family

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have largely been sidelined from royal life. This follows Andrew’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the lasting damage to the House of York.

Royal observers are also watching closely as the pair are expected to vacate Royal Lodge. They are reportedly due to move out by Easter. Despite being divorced since 1996, Andrew and Sarah have continued living together for years.

The couple have lived together for years (Credit: PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Against this backdrop, the pair are said to have sent what were described as “deeply personal Christmas cards” to members of the Royal Family. An insider claimed the notes were handwritten and signed by Sarah.

The source described the messages as “begging letters”.

“Sarah has been including apologies in the cards,” the insider told OK. “She expresses regret for past events involving the House of York. The tone is overly effusive and almost pleading. It feels like an attempt to smooth over ongoing tensions.”

‘Embarrassingly desperate’ pleas claimed

The insider went further, describing the repeated sentiment in the cards as “pathetic”. They claimed Sarah repeatedly wrote, “I hope we meet again.”

According to the source, one card was even sent to King Charles and Queen Camilla. They acknowledged that this was particularly awkward, given that Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles.

The gesture was described as “embarrassingly desperate” and poorly judged.

Sarah Ferguson is well and truly on the fringes of royal life (Credit: PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

It is claimed that Sarah was the driving force behind the outreach. While some cards were allegedly signed by both former spouses, the insider suggested Andrew himself has withdrawn from direct contact.

“There’s no sign Andrew has sent any cards himself,” the source said. “He seems to have stepped back completely. Sarah is the one trying to keep up a family friendly front.”

The duo have an uncertain future away from royal life

The couple’s position within the royal family remains precarious. Andrew and Sarah are widely viewed as being on the outskirts of royal life, with little sign of reconciliation.

Speculation is also growing about Andrew’s next move. Royal biographer Robert Jobson has suggested a possible relocation to the Middle East. He pointed to King Charles’ recent private meeting with the King of Bahrain as a potential indicator.

“It could be a place where Andrew gets recognition as the second son of Queen Elizabeth,” Jobson told PEOPLE. “Rather than what he faces now.”

Andrew and Sarah’s fall from grace has left them needing new living arrangements. Marsh Farm is widely reported to be Andrew’s next residence. Sarah’s future home has not yet been disclosed.

Although they continued living together long after their divorce, reports suggest the former couple may soon live apart. With the deadline to leave Royal Lodge approaching, details remain unclear.

For now, attention remains fixed on how the disgraced pair will navigate life further away from the royal spotlight.

