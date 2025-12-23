Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘gives up firearms licence’ following Met Police request

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly given back his firearms and shotgun certificate following a request from the Met Police.

According to reports, Met Police firearms licensing officers visited Andrew’s Royal Lodge residence in Windsor on November 19.

Here, they reportedly requested that the 65-year-old voluntarily give up his certificate.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been ordered to surrender his firearms certificate (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gives up firearms certificate to Met Police

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed the visit.

“On Wednesday, November 19, firearms licensing officers attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his 60s voluntarily surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate,” they told The Sun. “The certificate was surrendered. We will not be commenting any further at this stage.”

A source described the development as “a real blow” for Andrew. The former duke has long been known as a keen huntsman and regular attendee at high-profile shooting parties.

“He will now not be able to do things like use guns on his own or even transport them unless he is under strict supervision. It is a real blow to him,” the source said.

It is not clear why the former prince gave up his licence.

The disgraced royal will not be able to use any of his firearms unless under ‘strict supervision’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

The review reportedly took place amid a separate Metropolitan Police investigation into claims Andrew asked his police protection officer to obtain information about his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was made to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always vehemently denied all allegations.

He will be under strict supervision. It is a real blow.

The Met confirmed last week that no further action would be taken. They stated there was no “additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct”.

The latest development comes just weeks after King Charles initiated a formal process to have Andrew’s remaining royal titles removed, leaving him formally styled as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Epstein links

The decision was made as the former prince was under scrutiny over his ties to Epstein. In October, a leaked 2011 email appeared to contradict Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview. In the interview, he claimed to have had no further contact with Epstein after December 2010.

However, the newly surfaced message appeared to show otherwise. In the email, reportedly sent from Andrew to Epstein, the royal allegedly wrote: “We’ll play some more soon.”

Next year, Andrew will also move out of his Royal Lodge home. According to reports, he’ll move to a residence on the king’s private Sandringham Estate.

Reps for Andrew have been contacted for comment.

