Couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have announced a new venture: one that will no doubt delight fans of Gemma’s Overshare podcast.

The Strictly Come Dancing power couple first met on the show when they were both part of the 2017 Strictly line-up.

Since then, they’ve gone from strength to strength. Over the past few years, they’ve welcomed two children — Mia and Thiago — but despite getting engaged in 2021, they have yet to walk down the aisle.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez make an announcement

Gemma’s own podcast is already a success. (Image: Splash News)

Nonetheless, the couple is stronger than ever, with Gemma announcing on her podcast’s official Instagram that they’ll be doing a joint podcast together.

“Hello Oversharers!” the post reads. “We’ve got big news.”

“@glouiseatkinson will be back in your pod ears very soon… and this time she’ll have a VERY special co-host @gorka_marquez… and they will be getting ‘Lost In Translation’ with their brand new podcast!”

“Make sure you keep your eyes on the social channels for more news coming soon…”

Commenters were delighted

The podcast is set to delve deep into their relationship. (Image: Splash News)

Fans could barely contain their excitement. “Yessss, I am definitely tuning in,” one wrote. “Oooo this will be fab!” a second put. “So excited for this,” a third added.

A fourth commenter seemed to speak for many when they said: “Excitement doesn’t cover it.”

Numerous other commenters also expressed that they “can’t wait” for the show.

Gemma and Gorka share their delight

The pair have been together since 2017. (Image: Splash News)

“Gemma and I are different, but that’s what makes us work,” Gorka Marquez shared. “We bicker, we laugh, and we always find a way through. We hope Lost in Translation makes people feel less alone in their own relationship dilemmas and brings a smile to their faces.”

Gemma added: “We wanted to create something really authentic that parents and couples can relate to. Life with two kids and conflicting schedules is always an adventure, and Gorka and I definitely have our moments!”

“We’ve already had huge success with Gemma’s Overshare podcast, and this feels like the next stage in [my] podcasting journey – I can’t wait to see where it goes.”

The podcast’s first episode will drop on October 22.

