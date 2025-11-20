Gemma Atkinson has opened up about the possibility of having another child – but fiancé Gorka Márquez is not too keen…

Actress Gemma and Spanish dancer Gorka first struck up a romance in 2018 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing the year before. Since then, the pair have gone from strength to strength.

In 2021 they got engaged and the pair also welcomed two children – son Thiago, born in July 2023, and daughter Mia, born in July 2019.

Now, Gemma and Gorka have discussed their very different opinions on growing their family…

The pair are parents to two kids already (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka’s thoughts on baby number three

During a recent episode of their podcast Lost In Translation, Gemma and Gorka opened up about whether or not they will be having a third child.

“It does make you think, a third would be nice,” Gemma told Gorka. However, he was not keen on the idea and fired back: “No.”

Gemma then said: “He’s like absolutely not,” as Gorka explained: “Like even two… no, it’s perfect now.”

Gemma went on: “It’s organised chaos, it’s fun. My sister’s got three kids but they’re all adults now.” But Gorka stood his ground and noted that their household was already “perfect” before firmly stating again: “No more.”

Gorka said ‘no more’ (Credit: ITV)

Gorka insists ‘no’

Gemma was then asked whether she genuinely wanted another baby. She replied: “Well, no, I don’t want to be pregnant again, but if someone gave us a baby… I’d rather have another dog.”

Strictly pro Gorka added: “I never know with you, because one month you want another kid and [then] you want me to have the snip, so I don’t know which one.”

Gemma then shared that he uncertainty could be because she is perimenopausal , and noted a vasectomy could be the ideal solution.

She said: “Go and have the snip and then I’ll have no choice. Just do it, my brother-in-law had it done and he was fine.”

The pair got together back in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma and Gorka’s family confession

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Gemma and Gorka opened up about how their daughter, Mia, copes with their long-distance relationship.

When asked how they “navigate” long-distance, Gorka admitted that by this point both of them are “”sed to it”.

He explained to Heat Magazine: “Some relationships, the couple are always together. So, when they have to go away for a job, or separate for a period of time, it’s harder. But for us, we did long-distance from the beginning.”

Gemma admitted they found it “difficult” and “tough” when Gorka was away for months during the pandemic, as the Strictly cast had to be in a bubble together, and their daughter, Mia, was only one.

Speaking about how Mia, now six, copes while Gorka is away, Gemma admitted that they Facetime a lot, but it was “easier” when she was younger.

Read more: Gorka Marquez launches fierce defence of Gemma Atkinson after ‘wedding dress’ backlash



What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know