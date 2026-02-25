‘I just heard a bang!’ Gemma Atkinson’s six-year-old daughter Mia ‘crying and screaming’ after being caught up in ‘fight’

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about the physical fight her six-year-old daughter Mia had with their two-year-old son, Thiago.

Gemma, who is engaged to Strictly star Gorka Marquez, is no stranger to sharing details surrounding their family with fans.

On their joint podcast, Lost In Translation, they welcomed Mia as their first-ever guest during the latest episode today (February 25).

Gemma and Gorka welcomed four-year-old daughter Mia as their first-ever podcast guest (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcome daughter Mia to podcast

During the Game On! segment, Gemma and Gorka asked Mia a number of questions, one of them being about how often her parents “fall out”.

Mia insisted Gemma and Gorka have argued “a lot”, stating that she has encountered around eight fallouts.

However, the conversation took a turn when they asked what she liked most about her younger brother.

“That he’s my brother,” she said, leading Gemma to state that the pair get along well. However, she admitted they have their “moments”.

“He bit me on the leg,” Mia once recalled. Gemma said they enjoy each other’s company, but will “occasionally fight”.

Gemma recalled the time Mia and son Thiago had a physical fight (Credit: YouTube)

‘Mia screamed and started crying!’

While beginning to giggle, Gemma remembered the time Thiago got physical. “I shouldn’t laugh because it’s not funny, but do you remember when he hit you on the head with a remote?” she asked.

As everyone began to laugh, Gemma admitted: “I just heard a bang!” In the moment, Mia “screamed” and started “crying”.

When Gemma went in to see what happened, she saw her two-year-old just sitting there holding the remote in his hands.

Mia then reminded her mum that he once flushed their old television remote down the toilet, leading Gorka to call him a “menace”.

