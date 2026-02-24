‘My heart!’ Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson leave followers overcome with emotion as they share family update

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson left their followers gushing after they shared that their adorable dog, Benji, has turned one.

The engaged couple welcomed Benji into the family after a series of sad news. In 2024, their dog Norman died. However, in another heartbreaking update, their other dog Ollie also died six months later.

In May last year, Gorka and Gemma announced they had welcomed a new addition to their household, writing: “New memories to make. So far, today has been the best day of 2025… Welcome to the family Benji Marquez.”

In addition to their pets, Gemma and Gorka share two children together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson celebrate Benji’s first birthday

In a joint Instagram video upload shared today (February 24), Gorka and Gemma honoured Benji’s special day.

In the clip, Gemma could be seen holding a cupcake with a lit candle on top. While sitting next to her two children — daughter Mia, six and Thiago, two — they all sang happy birthday to Benji.

Mia blew out the candle before Gemma fed a little bit of cake to Benji.

In the background, Gorka, who was filming the video, could be heard wishing their little one a happy before before poking his head in front of the camera.

“Benji boy was 1 yesterday,” they wrote in their caption, adding: “Birthday celebrations were in full swing.”

Gemma and Gorka’s followers were gushing over the family update (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘This is the cutest’

Their post immediately had their followers bursting with emotion.

“Omg so cuuuuute!!!” one user wrote.

“Look how happy it’s made him!!” another person shared.

“Happy 1st birthday Benji you are a very lucky boy, you have the most beautiful family,” a third remarked.

“This is the cutest. His little tail when you were all singing. Happy 1st Birthday Benji x,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “My heart! The most beautiful family xx.”

