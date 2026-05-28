Johannes Radebe confirms future as Strictly pro following hosting announcement: ‘For it to be taken away would be a travesty’

Strictly star Johannes Radebe has confirmed his dancing future on the show. It comes just days after being announced as one of the new hosts.

Johannes, 39, will be co-hosting the show alongside Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe when the show returns.

Johannes has joined the hosting line-up alongside Josh and Emma (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Johannes Radebe confirms dancing future on the show

Following his announcement as one of the new hosts on Strictly, Johannes sparked concern amongst fans that he would be hanging up his dancing shoes.

However, in a new chat with The Sun, the South-African dancer has confirmed that this won’t be the case.

“The question I’m getting asked the most is, ‘Are you not going to dance anymore?’ Now listen, I’m not hanging up my dancing shoes yet,” he said.

“I will definitely be throwing some shapes and moving my hips – I can’t not, that’s my life. For it to be just taken away would be a travesty for me,” he then continued.

“There’s a plan in action, that’s all I’m going to say. You’re going to see JoJo!”

It remains to be seen in what capacity JoJo will be dancing on the show. However, fans will be thrilled to hear his dancing days aren’t behind him just yet!

Joahnnes has hinted at his future (Credit: BBC)

Johannes drops clue about dancing future

After Johannes, Josh, and Emma were announced as the show’s new hosts, a behind-the-scenes clip saw the trio discuss their new roles on the show.

In the clip, Josh can be seen asking: “Jojo, how are you feeling about not being part of that dancing team and having to interview them?”

“Listen, I’m not hanging up my dancing shoes as yet,” JoJo hinted.

“That I’m definitely not doing. I cannot, I mean, what is my life without a cha cha cha?” he then went on to say.

“I feel the same, that’s how I feel every morning,” Josh quipped.

Prior to the announcement that he’d been picked as one of the presenters, Johannes had been included in the pro dancer line-up.

At the time, he was given the central spot in a collage that featured all the dancers’ headshots.However, since being announced as one of three presenters, he’s been replaced with the Strictly glitterball logo.

Read more: BBC warned over new Strictly hosts as pro dancer declares: ‘Anton Du Beke should’ve been the lead presenter’

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