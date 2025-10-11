Alex Jones ‘terrified’ after loss of friend: ‘I can’t get my head around it’

Alex Jones previously opened up about the death of a dear friend and candidly admitted she is “terrified” about dying.

The beloved TV presenter is a firm favourite with viewers thanks to her stints on shows such as The One Show and Strictly Come Dancing.

However, earlier this year, Alex – who is hosting Saturday Kitchen today (October 11) – revealed her heartbreak when her friend sadly died.

Alex Jones made a candid confession about death (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones ‘scared of death’

In April 2025, Alex appeared on Fearne Cotton’s podcast, Happy Place. Their conversation soon turned to the topic of Björn Natthiko Lindeblad, who had lived as a monk. He previously appeared on the Happy Place podcast when he had only a month left to live.

Alex asked Fearne: “Was he scared?” to which she replied: “Not so much. Not so much. I think he’d really made peace with it, which is so rare.”

The One Show host Alex then said: “Well, I mean, it’s supremely brave. I’m scared of death every day of my life.”

Alex said she is ‘terrified’ of dying (Credit: Binge! / YouTube)

Alex on heartbreaking death of friend

Recalling a devastating death, Alex explained: “We lost one of our uni girls and they’re my best friends, and we lost Maggie. And she was just hilarious. Her handbag was a lunchbox, you know, and she was just so funny.”

Alex went on: “She worked in the newsroom in the shortest of mini skirts, she was just a character.”

The mum-of-three then spoke about grief and shared: “It’s a very odd subject, I’m still terrified of it.”

Fearne chimed in and referred to the death of Kris Halleng, the founder of the breast cancer awareness charity KoppaFeel! and Fearne’s close friend. She said: “Sometimes, and I’m sure you feel like this about Maggie, sometimes I just think oh Kris, she’s just in Cornwall.”

‘I can’t get my head around it’

Fearne added: “Then I’m like, oh my god, she’s not and I can’t get my head around it – where is she? I cannot get my head around it.”

Alex said she agreed and continued: “That’s what I think. They’re somewhere.”

Fearne then replied: “They’re definitely somewhere. But it’s so abstract, so surreal. We hadn’t covered death really on the podcast so I think that was quite confronting for a lot of people but I feel lucky we can chat about this stuff very openly.”

Watch Alex on Saturday Kitchen on Saturday (October 11) at 10am on BBC One.

