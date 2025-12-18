Celebrity Gladiators 2025: When Christmas special airs, famous line-up and who is hosting

Celebrity Gladiators is back on the BBC this Christmas with a brand new festive special – and viewers won’t have long to wait to see the stars take on the iconic arena.

The hugely popular reboot returns with a Celebrity edition, featuring familiar Gladiators and four well-known faces ready to test themselves in some of the show’s toughest challenges. Expect big moments, plenty of laughs and more than a few wobbly legs along the way. After all, who could forget BBC Breakfast’s Louise Minchin needing a helping hand from Mark Clattenburg during last year’s special?

TV insiders have previously suggested producers have upped the ante this time around, deliberately choosing celebrities who are more than capable of holding their own.

A source previously told The Sun: “Producers of the debut celebrity version played it for laughs with three comedians taking part – with hilarious results for viewers.

“But this year they’ve assembled four celebrities who can give the Gladiators a serious run for their money, and serve up a clash to savour.”

So when exactly is Celebrity Gladiators on this Christmas – and who are the famous contenders stepping into the arena?

Celebrity Gladiators star Sam Thompson signs up for Christmas special

Sam Thompson, 33, is one of the celebrities taking part in this year’s special. He first rose to fame on E4 reality show Made In Chelsea before carving out a successful career in broadcasting across TV and radio.

In 2023, Sam was crowned King Of The Jungle on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and has since gone on to co-host the spin-off series I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked.

Earlier this year, Sam completed an exhausting 260-mile challenge in aid of UNICEF’s Soccer Aid, combining cycling and running. He finished the challenge with a calf injury but raised an incredible £2million for the charity.

Speaking about the show, Sam said: “Just when I’ve finished one challenge I’m onto the next, and this time I’m up against real life Gladiators! Bring it on and get me up that travelator!

“But on a serious note, I genuinely can’t wait to take part, I’m so excited. I grew up watching the show, so to now be taking on the Gladiators in real life is really cool.”

Nicola Adams

Also joining the line-up is Nicola Adams OBE, who will undoubtedly be one of the toughest competitors the Gladiators face. The former professional boxer won Olympic gold at London 2012 and again at Rio 2016.

In 2020, Nicola made history as part of the first same-sex pairing on Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Katya Jones. Their run was cut short when Katya tested positive for Covid-19.

Talking about Celebrity Gladiators, Nicola, 43, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of the Gladiators Celebrity Special. It’s such an iconic show and growing up, I loved watching the epic battles and strong personalities.

“Now, getting the chance to step into that arena myself, it’s a whole new kind of challenge. I may be a champion in the boxing ring, but this is different. I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got!”

Celebrity Gladiators cast Joe Wicks for Christmas episode

Fitness guru Joe Wicks, better known as The Body Coach, is also taking part. He became a household name during the Covid-19 lockdowns, delivering daily online PE sessions to keep the nation active.

Joe later received an MBE from The Queen for PE With Joe. His debut book Lean In 15: 15 Minute Meals was a huge success, selling around 900,000 copies, while his YouTube channel remains one of the most followed fitness platforms online.

The 40-year-old dad-of-four said: “Gladiators is one of the most iconic shows of all time, and I’m absolutely buzzing to be taking part.

“I grew up watching it, so to now step into the arena myself is going to be an incredible experience. I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

Vogue Williams

Completing the celebrity line-up is Vogue Williams. Fans of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will remember the Irish TV and radio presenter from the most recent series, where she proved herself fearless in the jungle.

Vogue has also starred alongside husband Spencer Matthews in their own reality shows and is no stranger to physical challenges. In 2015, she won Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, which saw celebrities endure a gruelling 12-day survival challenge.

Speaking about her appearance on Celebrity Gladiators, the 40-year-old said: “This is wild. I have loved this show since I was little and I’ll be living out my childhood dream just stepping into the arena. But I can’t quite process how I’ll actually face these amazing Gladiators. I’m just delighted to be a contender!”

Who are the Gladiators facing the celebrity contenders and who will host the Christmas special?

When it comes to the Gladiators themselves, all the fan favourites will be back.

The line-up includes Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Cyclone, Diamond and Dynamite, alongside Electro, Fire, Fury, Giant, Hammer, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel and Viper.

The celebrities will face them in classic challenges such as Duel, The Wall and the legendary Eliminator. Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh also return to host the festive showdown.

What date is Celebrity Gladiators on over Christmas?

The BBC has kept this one for the big day itself. Celebrity Gladiators will air on Christmas Day this year, Wednesday December 25, 2025.

The special will follow the King’s Speech and Julia Donaldson’s The Scarecrow’s Wedding, starting at 3.35pm on BBC One. It will run for an hour, finishing at 4.35pm.

And if you’re busy tucking into Christmas dinner or opening presents, the episode will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Celebrity Gladiators starts at 3.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, Wednesday December 25, 2025.

