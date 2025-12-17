Tess Daly and Vernon Kay ‘to become the new Richard and Judy’ as they’re ‘lined up present This Morning’

Tess Daly could be heading from the Strictly ballroom to the This Morning sofa, and insiders say her next co-host might just be her husband, Vernon Kay.

The long-time TV duo are reportedly being lined up as a new presenting pair for ITV’s flagship daytime show, with comparisons already being made to iconic couple Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay tipped to become ‘next Richard and Judy’

Tess, 56, stunned Strictly fans earlier this year when she revealed she would be stepping down after 21 years.

The host called it the “right time to hand over the reins.” As she prepares for her final episodes on the iconic BBC dance show, speculation has been swirling about her next move.

According to Closer, sources claim the long-time host is already being courted by ITV, and the deal could be worth a seven-figure sum.

“There is serious interest,” the insider revealed. “ITV know they need warmth, credibility and connection. Tess and Vernon tick every box.”

The source added, “They’re charming, relatable and real. Viewers loved Richard [Madeley] and Judy [Finnigan] because their connection was genuine. Tess and Vernon have that same spark. They bring a wholesome energy. People trust them, and that’s gold dust.”

Tess and Vernon, 51, first met in 2001 and married two years later. They’ve since welcomed daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

Tess began hosting Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth. She later became part of a beloved double act with Claudia Winkleman after Bruce stepped down in 2013.

Meanwhile, Vernon has fronted everything from All Star Family Fortunes to his own BBC Radio 2 show. He’s also no stranger to This Morning, having stepped in as a guest presenter. The new role, insiders say, could be a “big-time” comeback for him.

Current hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard have held down the This Morning fort since March 2024, following the resignations of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in 2023.

But reports suggest Cat may be considering stepping back, potentially opening the door for Tess and Vernon to take the reins.

