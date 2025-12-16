Strictly star emotional as he admits ‘it’s time to move on’ amid Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departure

Strictly Come Dancing star Vincent Simone admitted he was “crying” during last weekend’s show ahead of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departure.

In October, Tess and Claudia revealed they would be stepping down as hosts following this year’s series. The presenting duo said it “feels the right time” to walk away from the BBC One dancing competition in their announcement.

With this year’s final now just days away, Vincent admitted he was emotional watching the pair last weekend.

Vincent was emotional following last weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly star ‘crying’ ahead of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman departure

While speaking to Entertainment Daily on behalf of Paddy Power Games, he said: “Watching the results show, I was literally crying when I saw Tess and Claudia on the sofa talking to the judges. I’ve worked with both of them, and they’ve always been amazing.”

“There’s never anyone who could say a bad word about them. They’re part of the show’s incredible history, and while it’s always sad when something so amazing ends, it’s time to move on and see what’s next.”

The former pro dancer, who competed on the show between 2006 and 2012, also praised this year’s semi-finals.

“Everybody did an amazing job. Even those who weren’t trained dancers, like Balvinder, kept pushing through six dance-offs, smiling and embracing the competition. It’s commendable, and her journey should be an example of perseverance,” he said.

“I was happy for Julian too; making the semi-final is a huge achievement. There’s nothing to regret for anyone who reached that stage.”

Claudia and Tess will leave the show this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘There’s something special about George’

With just Amber Davies, George Clarke and Karen Carney in the final, Vincent is confident it will be between George and Karen.

“People often think a professional dancer shouldn’t win, which has happened in previous years,” he said, insisting Amber doesn’t have a strong chance of holding up the Glitterball Trophy.

“If I were choosing based on the season, Karen has been the most consistent with more amazing performances than George, who had some ups and downs and ended up in the dance-off a few times. So, technically, Karen should win, but there’s something special about George,” Vincent continued.

“He makes it look natural, is very likable, and extremely talented. It’ll be interesting to see who the public loves most on the night.”

Read more: Shirley Ballas reveals who she’s backing to host Strictly – and it’s bad news for Anton Du Beke

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday (December 21) at 7pm on BBC One.

So who would you like to see host the show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.