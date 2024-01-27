Gladiators host Barney Walsh in profile – soap stint, famous girlfriend and secret talent that left dad Bradley sobbing

Gladiators host Barney Walsh is fast becoming just as popular as his famous dad, showbiz legend Bradley Walsh.

The TV star has followed in his dad’s footsteps in recent years – and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon! This month, he and Bradley teamed up to front the new BBC rebooted Gladiators series.

The gruelling show recently made its return after 20 years off-screen. And it seems the father/son duo are a match made in heaven, as reports claim the show’s first-ever episode was watched by more than six million viewers!

But is Barney married? What is his secret talent that left his dad Bradley sobbing? And what’s his net worth? Keep reading to find out…

Bradley and Barney Walsh were at the helm of the new series of Gladiators (Credit: BBC)

Where did Gladiators host Barney Walsh go to school?

Barney was born on December 2 1997 in Westminster, London, making him 26 years old.

He trained in performing arts at the rather snazzy Guildhall School of Music and Drama – where he learned to act. He then graduated to become a successful working actor.

With national treasure Bradley as your dad, it’s no surprise to hear that Barney had an adorable and expressive relationship with his father growing up – something Bradley said is different from the relationship he had with his own dad.

Speaking about his son on Desert Island Discs in 2021, Bradley said: “I taught him to swim, and playing and reading stories to him.

“I don’t ever remember my dad reading a story to me, but I loved reading stories when [Barney] was younger and doing the voices and making up stories. And when you look at the relationship that I had with my dad, this is a different ballgame entirely, and this is how it should be.”

Barney has had an impressive career (Credit: ITV)

What’s Barney Walsh’s job?

Like his pops, Barney is a talented actor and TV presenter. His bagged his first role on Law and Order: UK in 2013, followed by a stint in Brummie soap Doctors in 2015.

Barney has since appeared in shows like Death In Paradise, as well as Blockbuster flick King Arthur: Legend of the Sword in 2017.

And he’s teamed up with his dad Bradley too on numerous occasions. The pair star in their own travel show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad which premiered back in 2019. They also acted alongside each other ITV’s The Larkins.

The reality series sees the pair on road trips together, with the first two seasons devoted to US States and the next two seasons seeing them visiting places such as Poland, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

And this year, the pair have teamed up yet again for the brand new rebooted Gladiators series.

Barney landed a role in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

When is Barney Walsh in Casualty?

In 2023, it was confirmed that Barney had bagged a role in BBC drama Casualty. He made his debut in April that year as Cameron, a nurse, joining the Emergency Department at the infamous Holby General.

Talking about the role, Barney said: “It’s been an incredible experience to join the cast of Casualty alongside Anna, Sarah, JJ and Eddie.

“It’s a real joy to come to work every day and play Cam. I can’t wait for the viewers to meet nurse Cam as he arrives at Holby and very quickly realises he might have bitten off more than he can chew!”

Barney’s mum is a former dancer (Credit: Splash)

Who is Barney Walsh mother?

Barney’s mum is choreographer Donna Derby. Bradley and Donna met in 1992. Five years later, they said their “I dos” and got married in 1997.

Donna has also had her brush with fame. The former professional dancer, appeared in a music video for Robert Palmer’s hit, Simply Irresistible. What’s more, over the past 20 years, she’s worked with Miss World – where Barney also had a presenting gig in 2017 and 2018.

Barney also has a step sister Hayley, born on 1982, from a previous relationship Bradley had with ex partner Debby Darker. Hayley works as a reflexologist and reportedly lives in Hertfordshire with her boyfriend, Tom. The couple welcomed their first child, Dax, in November 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barney Walsh (@barneywalsh)

Can Barney Walsh play the piano?

Proving he is a man of many talents, Barney is an incredible pianist too. He’s performed at the likes of Tonight at The London Palladium and also for the Variety lowa Telethon.

One of Barney’s performances even left dad Bradley sobbing as he watched his son play. During an episode of Breaking Dad, Barney rocked a black-tie ensemble while playing the piano next to a full orchestra.

Proud dad Bradley watched on in the audience. Clearly unable to control his emotions, he beamed from ear to ear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Del Valle Diaz (@stephdvd)

Is Barney Walsh married?

Barney is said to be in a relationship with Stephanie Del Valle Diaz. The Puerto Rican musician and model was crowned Miss World in 2016 – where Barney worked at the time.

It’s been reported that Barney and Stephanie first met while taking part in charity events for the Miss World Beauty With A Purpose initiative.

In 2022, the pair appeared to go Instagram Official. Stephanie shared a sweet snap of her and Barney posing in front of a stunning sunset.

What is Barney Walsh net worth?

While there is no official word on his fortune, reports put his net worth at around £4 million already.

Of course that pales in comparison to the massive £20 million his dad is said to be worth. But Barney Walsh is certainly well on his way to reaching those lofty heights!

Watch Gladiators on Saturday nights on ITV1.

