During The One Show last night (Aug 15), presenter Angellica Bell declined the idea of joining a new series of Celebrity Gladiators.

For Friday evening’s show, Angellica was joined by co-host Clara Amfo. On the famous green sofa, the pair welcomed The Chase star Bradley Walsh and actor Adrian Lester.

Last year, Gladiators returned to the BBC. The hit show first launched in the UK in 1992 on ITV and continued to air until 2000.

In 2008, a revival series hit screens on Sky One until 2009, before the BBC announced its long-awaited comeback. A celebrity edition shortly followed, where the likes of Joel Dommett and Louise Minchin competed.

Originally hosted by Ulrika Jonsson during its prime, Bradley and his son Barney serve as the show’s new hosts.

A third series is set for later this year. However, a second celebrity edition has just wrapped filming. Joe Wicks, Sam Thompson, Nicola Adams and Vogue Williams are the famous faces who have signed up.

Promoting the upcoming episodes, Bradley praised the cast, expressing: “They were fantastic, it was closer than you could possibly imagine.”

“You are going to be surprised, it’s a brilliant show,” he continued, adding: “They’re really competitive.”

Clara insisted she was looking forward to tuning in to the new series, to which Angellica Bell stated: “I would never do it! Never!”

“I’m too afraid,” Clara echoed.

Bradley responded: “Yeah, you would!”

Angellica jokingly hit back: “I’ve got a mortgage to pay! I want to keep my teeth in check!”

Earlier this year, Angellica signed up for Celebrity Big Brother and finished in ninth place.

In September 2020, Clara appeared as a contestant on the 18th series of Strictly. She was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec and was eliminated during the sixth week of the competition.

