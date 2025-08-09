Host of The One Show Alex Jones was visibly emotional during last night’s show after her husband Charlie made an unexpected appearance.

On Friday’s (August 8) show, Alex, 48, was joined by regular co-host Roman Kemp, 32. On the famous green sofa, they welcomed guests Olly Murs and Richard Osman.

The episode celebrated Alex’s 15 years on the BBC’s flagship early-evening programme with a special anniversary show.

Last night’s The One Show celebrated 15 years of Alex Jones as host (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones on The One Show

Following tributes and VTs of the Welsh presenter’s journey on the show, the biggest surprise was still yet to come.

Towards the end of the show, Alex was left stunned after her husband of 10 years, Charlie Thomson, walked on set with a bouquet of flowers.

The wholesome couple shared a kiss before sitting down together on the couch.

“Is it weird seeing him on the sofa?” Roman asked Alex, to which she replied while still emotional: “It’s very weird, it’s weird being this side.”

She continued: “It’s weird being next to you. You’re normally in the garden, building the treehouse now.”

Charlie praised his wife and her latest milestone, sharing: “I’m extremely proud, not just from what she’s achieved here but also with the family at home.

“Balancing those two has been amazing and keeping it tide over at different times. Covid period, always there.”

As she fought back her tears, Alex added: “I couldn’t do it without this man at home who keeps everything running while I’m here and sorts out the children and bedtime while I’m here.”

“And mum and dad and the family and friends at home who keep my feet on the ground – Everybody here as well and our viewers who’ve put up with me for 15 years – thank you,” she continued.

Alex’s husband surprised her (Credit: BBC)

‘She is so lovely to watch’

While watching the show, fans online also honoured Alex.

“Loved tonight’s One Show. Congratulations Alex on 15 years presenting it. Loved your dress,” one user wrote on X.

“Happy 15 years Alex, you and Roman are brilliant. Love the show,” another person shared.

“Alex is such a lovely presenter. She makes you feel like she would be your friend, so is so lovely to watch. I feel like she is the heart of the show,” a third remarked.

A fourth said: “I normally do not like it when celebs congratulate celebs on a TV show BUT this was an exception. I suppose it is because Alex Jones is a natural and very grateful for husband, family, One Show staff etc PLUS she is genuinely interested in the people she meets in her work.”

