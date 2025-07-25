TV presenter Alex Jones has shared her heartbreak with fans after her little kitten sustained a serious injury.

The One Show star Alex revealed back in March how pet Sabrina became the “newest member of the family”. She told Instagram fans at the time how Sabrina was the “most perfect little kitty kat” and Alex’s family were “obsessed”.

However, in her latest update about the pet cat, Alex had worrying news to share as she revealed Sabrina has received emergency care.

Alex Jones fronts BBC One’s nightly magazine series The One Show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Alex Jones shares kitten injury updates on Instagram

Sharing a Story post with her 453,000 Insta followers yesterday (Thursday, July 24), Alex was shown in a selfie with telly vet Noel Fitzpatrick.

She was smiling as she huddled up to the Supervet, who was dressed in scrubs. But even though Alex expressed relief with the words in her post, it wasn’t immediately clear if the pic had been taken during her most recent encounter with him.

Without releasing much detail, Alex hailed Noel for being “the light at the end of a pretty scary 24 hours”. She also offered him “a heartfelt thank you”.

Alex Jones thanked Noel Fitzpatrick on social media (Credit: Instagram)

Alex Jones thanks concerned fans

However, a separate Story post uploaded a few hours later may have shed a little more light about what Alex was going through with Sabrina.

That post made it clear Sabrina had endured a horrendous incident – but was in line for “the best care possible”.

“Thank you so much for all your messages of concern,” Alex wrote in her post.

We think our gorgeous little kitten Sabrina was hit by a car yesterday evening.

She explained: “We think our gorgeous little kitten Sabrina was hit by a car yesterday evening. But despite breaking her pelvis, she managed to crawl back to the house to tell us that she was hurt. It was heartbreaking to see.”

Alex continued: “After overnight emergency care, she is now with Noel Fitzpatrick at his hospital where I’m certain she will receive the best care possible.”

Sabrina continues to receive care for her injuries (Credit: Instagram)

‘The prettiest little kitten’

Earlier this year, Alex expressed her delight with how Sabrina was settling into life as a member of the family.

The mum-of-three asked fans on Insta as she cuddled the beloved pet: “Isn’t she the prettiest little kitten you’ve ever seen?”

Alex added: “She’s settling in well. Not too sure about Scout [Alex’s dog] yet, which is fair enough. But he’s being really gentle… Look at her. Isn’t she adorable?”

And amid thousands of engagements with the sweet post, commenters also mentioned how “adorable” they found Sabrina.

“She is so beautiful and looks like she has settled in well,” one observer among many complimented her.

