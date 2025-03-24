The One Show’s Alex Jones ‘so in love’ as she introduces family’s new kitten

The One Show host Alex Jones has revealed the latest addition to her family – a new kitten called Sabrina.

The beloved TV star, 48, is a proud mama to three children – Teddy, six, Kit, four, and two-year-old Annie, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson. The family of five live in the countryside, after relocating from London last year.

And now, after first welcoming a new puppy, Alex has announced that their clan has just got a little bit bigger as they have welcomed a brand-new kitten.

Alex has welcomed a new addition to her family (Credit: BBC)

The One Show host Alex Jones reveals new family member

On Monday (March 24), Alex took to her Instagram and introduced the adorable new family companion.

Look at her. Isn’t she adorable.

In a sweet clip, the TV presenter could be seen picking up her new cat before cuddling the pet.

Talking to her 431k followers, Alex said: “Say hello, this is Sabrina… Isn’t she the prettiest little kitten you’ve ever seen.

“She’s settling in well, not too sure about Scout [Alex’s dog] yet, which is fair enough but he’s being really gentle… Look at her. Isn’t she adorable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)

‘The most perfect little kitty kat’

In the caption, Alex also gushed: “We have some news. Over the weekend, we picked up the newest member of the family, and we are all so in love – especially the children!”

“Her name is Sabrina, named by @emmafreud after Sabrina Thwaite from the Archers, and we all agree that it suits her down to the ground.”

She continued: “We are slowly introducing her to our other baby Scout, and he’s been amazing and so gentle. Thank you, Emma and Richard, for the most perfect little kitty kat. We’re obsessed!”

The pair are parents to three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex Jones’ fans react

Shocked by her family update, Alex’s fans were quick to flood the comments section with heartfelt messages.

“She is so beautiful and looks like she has settled in well,” said one person.

Another added: “Awww, Sabrina is gorgeous and love her name.”

A third also declared: “Totally adorable! Lucky little Sabrina!”

