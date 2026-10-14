DIY SOS’s Nick Knowles in tense clash with co-star Billy Byrne: ‘You’re pressuring me’

Nick Knowles was left questioning whether he should have taken on an “ambitious” DIY SOS project after a tense exchange over an increasingly tight deadline.

The presenter opened up about his doubts during Tuesday’s (October 13) episode of the BBC show, as the team battled to transform a bungalow in Preston in just eight days.

The urgent renovation was designed to help severely disabled Daniel Flemen finally leave hospital and return to the family home.

Nick Knowles questioned if he should have turned down a big project in DIY SOS (Credit: BBC)

However, as the pressure intensified, Nick admitted he was beginning to wonder whether the team had taken on more than they could handle.

“The message is coming through loud and clear that actually taking what we’ve done is beyond even our capabilities to get the thing done,” he said.

“I mean, all of the evidence says that I should have said no, other than your heart.

“And you shouldn’t let your heart rule your head in business, should you?”

DIY SOS takes on the Flemen family’s home

For Nigel and Julie Flemen, the transformation promised to bring an end to years of being separated from their son.

Daniel was just 13 when doctors discovered a brain tumour in October 2022. Initially, his symptoms had been mistaken for an ear infection and tonsillitis.

He underwent emergency surgery but suffered a severe stroke during the procedure. The stroke left him with life-changing disabilities and complex care needs.

Reflecting on what happened, his dad Nigel said: “Undoubtedly, that’s what’s caused a lot of the damage which he has today.”

Daniel spent several years in hospital, while his mum Julie lived in temporary accommodation nearby for almost three years.

Meanwhile, Nigel and the couple’s daughters remained at the family home, nearly 50 miles away.

The DIY SOS team’s work offered the family the prospect of finally living under one roof again. But making the bungalow suitable for Daniel’s needs would prove a major challenge.

Nick and Billy were involved in a tense clash (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles and Billy Byrne clash over the deadline

Nick quickly realised just how much work lay ahead when he first assessed the property.

Explaining the scale of the renovation, he said: “For us to do this in eight days, we’d literally have to take the roof off and rebuild it in a day, or we wouldn’t get it done. Nobody does that. Nobody’s ever done that.”

Despite his concerns, Nick decided to press ahead with the project.

But the tight schedule soon caused friction. Electrician Billy Byrne’s team couldn’t begin their work until the second day, leaving even less time to finish the job.

Nick asked Billy when he expected to complete the extension. He said: “When do you think you might be done in the extension? This evening, or before this evening?”

Billy was clearly frustrated by the pressure, responding: “I haven’t got a clue. You can push us and push us and push us, but it’s not our fault that we couldn’t get in there until today… I feel you’re pressurising [me]. You’ve got to realise that people can only work to a certain speed and certain hours. That’s all I’m saying, just think about it.”

The exchange left Nick feeling “guilty” as he reflected on whether he had demanded too much from the people working tirelessly to get the home ready.

Nick Knowles breaks down before the family’s return

With just 24 hours to go before the Flemen family were due to return, Nick found himself struggling to put the team’s efforts into words.

“I genuinely don’t know how to put into words how tough this has been and how amazing everyone has been,” he admitted.

Daniel was delighted with his new home (Credit: BBC)

The uncertainty that had plagued him throughout the build had been replaced by gratitude for the people who had helped make it happen.

Nick continued: “How much doubt I had along the way, how much guilt I felt, and how amazing it is that these amazing people have pulled it off. [It’s been] physically and emotionally draining.”

The emotional weight of the experience became too much, and Nick stepped away from the camera in tears.

But the family’s homecoming showed exactly why the team had pushed themselves so hard. Daniel was welcomed into a room specially adapted to meet his needs. This finally allowed him to be reunited with his family at home.

What an emotional ride.

DIY SOS continues at 8pm on BBC One on Tuesday October 13, 2026.

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