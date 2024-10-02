Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones narrowly made it through to this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing in the first 2024 dance-off.

On last Sunday’s results show, Neil and Toyah were saved by the judges as Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova went home.

This weekend, they’re preparing to perform a samba for Movie Week – but some fans are worried.

Toyah and Neil will dance the samba this Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Toyah and Neil on Strictly 2024

On Tuesday evening, the pair appeared on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two. They discussed their upcoming routine with host Fleur East.

They revealed they’ll be dancing a samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid. Toyah, 66, will take on the role of Ursula while Neil, 42, will be ‘Neil the eel’.

On ITT, Neil said: “What I’m loving about this is Toyah can get into the character, so she’s going to be playing a villain. She’s going to be in charge.

Toyah said she’s “excited” about Movie Week (Credit: BBC)

“It’s a very slow samba which means we can show a lot more. We’re working on the technique and we’re bringing that forward.”

They’re not even hiding the fact they’re setting Toyah and Neil up for failure.

Toyah added: “I’m so excited. Today we’ve done so much footwork and I’ve loved every minute of it. This is a slow, spiteful, funny dance.

“It’s just going to be great!”

She then said: “I’m taking this dance super serious.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Strictly dances this week

However, some fans are worried for Toyah and Neil. Someone even accused to the show of “setting them up to be a failure”.

They wrote on Instagram: “A samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls?? They’re not even hiding the fact they’re setting Toyah and Neil up for failure.”

Another wrote: “A SAMBA to POOR UNFORTUNATE SOULS???,” to which someone else replied: “I think this might be the end of their journey (a week later).”

Another commented: “Poor Unfortunate Souls for a samba WTF.”

Someone added: “They are setting Neil and Toyah up for a fail.”

Another simply wrote: “Sabotage.”

Strictly airs this Saturday (October 5) from 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

