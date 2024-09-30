Tom Dean and Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova appeared on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two tonight (September 30), with the pair cutting a sombre figure after their elimination.

The couple became the first pair to exit the 2024 series after the judges decided to save Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones over them.

Nadiya appeared to fight back tears during her chat with It Takes Two host Fleur East. Tom, meanwhile, admitted that he was “gutted” and in “genuine shock” that his Strictly journey had been “cut short”.

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova couldn’t hide their sadness over their Strictly exit (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Tom and Nadiya’s sombre exit chat

Talking to host Fleur East, Tom said: “I definitely wanted to go further in the competition. I’m gutted. There’s no two ways about it. I did give it my all. I loved every part of it – some people find the training really tough and just enjoy the shows or the other way round. But I loved it all and we trained really really hard together. There was no bit that I didn’t enjoy. So for it to get cut short like that was just gutting. It was genuine shock. I just wish I could’ve kept going.”

Asked how she was feeling, Nadiya fought back tears as she told Fleur: “Well… Very similar to what Tom just said. It was a shock and I’m absolutely gutted that I won’t get the chance to teach this wonderful man another dance.

“We had so many plans. I was really excited about Movie Week and what we could have done. I really love the show but being able to teach someone like Tom made me fall in love with the show even more. It was really, really special.”

Tom was seen comforting Nadiya on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Speaking about the dance-off, Tom said: “I finished and turned to Nadiya and said: ‘There’s nothing more I could’ve done.’ Honestly, I nailed everything, it was an improvement from the first time. I was really really convinced we’d done enough.

“It came as a massive shock. Obviously Toyah and the other contestants this year are incredible in their own right. I just wish we could’ve been a part of it for longer.”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Fans of the BBC dance show commented on how ‘sad’ Tom looked (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Nadiya and Tom’s Strictly exit

Viewers felt Tom and Nadiya’s pain.

One said: “Watching #ItTakesTwo, seeing how gutted Tom and Nadiya are to be out really sucks. Nadiya especially seems SO down and almost angry about it. This is one of the most uncomfortable post-elimination interviews I’ve seen in 20 years tbh.”

Another added: “I hope Shirley Ballas watched Tom and Nadiya on #ItTakesTwo and feels guilty for voting them out. Her decision was appalling – no way should Tom have gone. What a truly lovely, lovely guy.”

A third then commented: “We have been robbed! Tom and Nadiya should not have been eliminated. Loved watching them dance. Same can’t be said about Toyah!”

“Feel really sad for Tom and Nadiya,” said another. “Tom looks so sad,” another viewer then added.

“My heart hurts the most for Nadiya. Getting her youngest partner and still leaving the competition first. I hope she gets paired with a female next year. Keep your head up Tom you should be proud of all you’ve achieved,” said another.

Read more: Strictly fans furious over Claudia Winkleman’s announcement about Gorka Marquez

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.