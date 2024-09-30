Strictly 2024 fans were left raging at their screens following a major Gorka Marquez announcement.

The glitzy BBC One show was back for its first results show of the series on Sunday (September 29). Sadly, viewers said goodbye to Tom Dean – who was the first to be voted out.

But it was some big news that co-host Claudia made in the show, that left plenty of people not too happy.

Claudia made some big news during Sunday’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Claudia makes announcement

During the episode, Claudia chatted to the contestants who had made it through to the next round. The likes of Nick Knowles and Ghouri have all bagged a spot in next week’s show.

However, sitting on the famous blue sofa, Claudia dropped a huge bombshell about what’s happening during Movie Week next Saturday.

Turning to Gorka and his celebrity partner Dr Punam, Claudia revealed: “Gorka, you two are doing the first couple’s choice of the series.”

The Strictly pro replied: “What we are doing, it’s for the first time. This dance style has never been done before.”

Fans shared their shock at Gorka’s announcement (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 fans react to Gorka news

The couple’s choice was introduced in 2018 to Strictly and allows the pro and their partner to perform a freestyle routine that’s not restricted to a particular style of Latin or Ballroom dance.

However, fans had a lot to say about Gorka‘s news, with plenty pointing out how it’s not usually introduced until later on in the series.

“Couple’s choice is just a blank canvas to hand out high scores and save somebody. It needs to be binned,” fumed one person on X. Someone else added: “No. Absolutely no need for a couple’s choice in week 3.” A third chimed in: “Couple’s choice in the 3rd week. Ridiculous.”

Who left Strictly?

This weekend saw the couples take to the dance floor for the second time. However, it was the first vote-off on Sunday (September 29).

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova faced the dance-off against Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones. But the judges chose to send Tom home.

Both couples performed their routines again. Tom and Nadiya danced the Cha Cha to Boogie Wonderland by Earth. Meanwhile, Toyah and Neil performed their Jive to Nutbush City Limits by Ike & Tina Turner.

After the performances, the judges gave their verdicts.Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Toyah and Neil while Motsi Mabuse saved Toyah and Neil also. Anton Du Beke went with the same decision. Head judge Shirley Ballas then had the deciding vote and chose to save Toyah and Neil too.

Read more: Strictly viewers left squirming over Craig Revel Horwood’s comment with Tess Daly on live show: ‘I feel sick’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.