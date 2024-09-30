Strictly viewers left squirming over Craig Revel Horwood’s comment with Tess Daly on live show: ‘I feel sick’

Craig Revel Horwood has left Strictly fans “feeling sick” after a comment he made live on air, during Saturday night’s show (September 28).

The judge was seen interacting with host Tess Daly, where she encouraged him to call out a popular phrase on social media.

However, some viewers didn’t find the moment funny…

Craig made the comment before Tasha Ghouri performed (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood leaves viewers ‘sick’ over comment

Tess Daly probed Craig about former Love Island favourite and social media star, Tasha Ghouri. The TV host encouraged Craig to sum up just how brilliant Tasha is.

Tess said: “There’s only really one way to describe our social media star, isn’t there, Craig?”

To which Craig exclaimed: “Skibidi rizz, darling. Ski-bi-di rizz!”

Consequently, viewers flocked to social media…

According to Urban Dictionary, the phrase means “the second-highest level of Rizz”.

“Rizz” is a Gen-Z diminutive version of the word charisma. Other definitions explain that the phrase means “charisma displayed by a male to a female”.

Many viewers weren’t amused by the comment (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans react to Craig

Regardless of its meaning, some fans weren’t impressed with the attempt to include Gen-Z lingo in the show.

One viewer penned to social media: “This is the worst thing the show has ever done. Gen-Z just turned to dust.”

Another wrote: “My poor gran loves Strictly but she’s sick and has enough to contend with, without having to hear Tess Daly say skibidi rizz.”

“Craig saying skibidi rizz on Strictly is the worst thing to happen to this society,” remarked a third.

A fourth questioned: “First we got demure, now we got skibidi rizz… What the [bleep] is going on with Strictly?”

Someone else said: “Why has Craig just said skibidi rizz… I feel sick.”

The demure comment referred to Motsi Mabuse’s use of the phrase “very demure, very mindful, very cutesy,” another trending social media phrase.

Despite the awkward moment, it didn’t overshadow Tasha’s jaw-dropping performance.

In fact, Anton Du Beke exclaimed that he “couldn’t find anything bad,” in the performance. Evidently, this was true, as Tasha later made show history by topping the leaderboard with the highest score recorded for a Viennese Waltz. Wow!

