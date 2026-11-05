Angry Ginge has quit the Bov Boys, prompting disappointed messages from fans of the content creator group.

The 24-year-old Twitch streamer, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, shared the news on the group’s Instagram account. He wrote: “I know this isn’t the news you were expecting, however, it’s the news that is here.”

His announcement thanked supporters for their love over the past 12 to 18 months. However, some followers were struggling to picture the group without him.

“Nooooo I’m actually crying, please say this is fake,” one fan commented.

Another wrote: “I’m sobbing, good luck Ginge.”

Someone else said: “I’m crying.”

Angry Ginge explained his decision in a live video to fans (Credit: YouTube)

Angry Ginge’s time with the Bov Boys

The Bov Boys formed in July 2025, with Tays, Heinz Baines, NYKChazza and Jakey Davies joining Ginge.

Their videos centre on challenges, with previous uploads featuring fake businesses including a salon, pizza restaurant and car wash.

Their YouTube channel has passed half a million subscribers. Their Instagram following also exceeds 350,000.

The group also spent 24 hours in the Big Brother house before this year’s series. Tays subsequently entered the house as a mole for the first week.

Ginge’s future with the collective had already become a talking point during his successful I’m A Celebrity run in 2025.

During a Good Morning Britain appearance, Ed Balls asked Tays and Jakey whether winning could mean Ginge moved on. Jakey expressed hope that he would stay.

Now, Ginge has confirmed his departure, although his statement did not give a specific reason for leaving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bov Boys (@thebovboys)

Angry Ginge promises friendships will continue

Despite stepping away, Ginge made clear how much the other members mean to him.

He said in his statement: “The BOV Boys themselves are my brothers for life and I love them all as one. But in life, you never know where your story ends, and for me and BOV, the story ends here.”

He reflected on memories stretching from their first recording in London to their time in Benidorm.

He also reassured followers that they would still see him with the others on streams most days. They would continue making memories together each week, he said.

Ginge described the decision as difficult, but backed the remaining members to succeed and wished them luck.

He concluded his statement: “This hasn’t been an easy decision, but the boys will smash it without me and maybe you’ll prefer it LOL (Means laugh if funny). I’m wishing them nothing but the best of luck.”

Bov Boys tease Friday farewell video

The group has also teased a mock funeral video to mark his departure, due to be published on Friday.

For viewers saddened by the announcement, his message offered one reassurance: leaving the group does not mean ending those friendships.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge reveals shocking cause of fire that ripped through his mum’s house

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