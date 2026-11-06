EastEnders fans predict shock twist as they figure out who will be blamed for Craig’s death

EastEnders fans are convinced they have figured out who will be blamed for Craig’s death after spotting some major clues pointing towards a shocking twist.

It has been an incredibly dramatic week in Walford, with Amy and Craig’s disturbing grooming storyline finally reaching its conclusion. And it certainly ended in gruesome fashion.

Now, with Amy back home but keeping the truth about what happened to herself, viewers believe another huge twist could be on the way. And they think it could lead directly into Max’s New Year storyline.

Amy lashed out at Craig (Credit: BBC)

Amy killed Craig in EastEnders

Over recent months, viewers have watched as Craig gradually isolated Amy from everyone she cared about.

Eventually, he persuaded her to run away with him. But once they were alone, his behaviour became violent. Craig forced himself on Amy, and also physically attacked the teenager.

During a terrifying confrontation, Amy finally fought back. She hit Craig over the head, but the blow proved fatal and she accidentally killed him.

As things stand, Amy’s involvement in Craig’s death remains a secret. However, fans are now questioning whether she will actually face the consequences of what happened.

Instead, some viewers believe Max could end up taking the blame and being arrested for the crime.

Max had taken some of Amy’s inheritance (Credit: BBC)

Fans believe Max will be blamed

Viewers already know that Max is set to be accused of murder or attempted murder, with his arrest due to take place on New Year’s Day.

With that date approaching, fans believe there is plenty of time for Craig’s death to be uncovered and potentially linked to Max.

During the flash-forward episode, armed police arrived and took Max away. Jack was then asked to help his brother, despite the pair appearing to be on bad terms.

Some viewers also think the tension between the brothers could be connected to Craig and Amy, particularly if Jack discovers that Max took a share of Amy’s inheritance.

Taking to social media, one fan asked: “So they’re going to set Max up for Amy killing Craig?”

Another suggested: “I think it will be soon that Amy exposes Max because of the trailer. But, I also wonder if, after tonight’s episode, Max is about to be framed for a certain death given what happened in the flash-forward episode.”

A third agreed that the theory could make sense, writing: “It makes so much sense! Max is meant to be accused of murder at some point, isn’t he? I can’t see them killing anyone else off between now and New Year, so maybe it is Craig?”

With fans increasingly convinced that Max could become caught up in the fallout from Craig’s death, attention is now turning to Amy. Will she eventually confide in her family about what really happened, or will she continue keeping the truth to herself?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns