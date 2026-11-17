Wayne Rooney has revealed why he rejected the chance to appear on I’m A Celebrity in 2025, admitting he didn’t feel physically prepared for the jungle challenge.

Speaking on Gabby Logan’s Life At The Midpoint podcast, the former footballer explained that concerns about his weight and appearance played a part in his decision.

However, Wayne is now taking part in I’m A Celebrity 2026 after making major changes to his lifestyle and fitness routine in preparation for entering camp.

Wayne revealed his weight stopped him last year (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney reveals six months without alcohol

Away from the podcast, Wayne has also opened up about the lifestyle changes he made before heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle: “I have stopped drinking for six months now.”

He revealed that he has been eating more healthily, exercising regularly and getting himself back into a routine.

Wayne has also reportedly lost more than three stone over the past year through a combination of diet and training.

The changes have had a positive impact on his relationship with wife Coleen Rooney, too.

Wayne described their marriage as happier and revealed that Coleen thinks he looks better. He also admitted that he feels much better mentally, crediting giving up alcohol with improving his everyday life.

He said: “I think I am in a really good place, a really happy place.”

Coleen previously finished as runner-up on I’m A Celebrity in 2024. Now, Wayne is following in her footsteps as he takes on the jungle experience himself.

Wayne Rooney has gone six months without drinking (Credit: ITV)

Why Wayne Rooney turned down I’m A Celebrity in 2025

Looking back on the opportunity he was offered in 2025, Wayne revealed that Angry Ginge and Aitch had encouraged him to join them on I’m A Celebrity.

He knew both men and expected their time in camp together would be chaotic. However, he wasn’t convinced he was physically ready to take part.

He added: “But I didn’t because physically I didn’t think I’d be able to. I’ve always been conscious of my weight. I’ve always been conscious of how I look.”

Ultimately, agreeing to take part in the 2026 series gave Wayne the motivation to get himself ready for the jungle.

He explained that he had cut down on food to ensure he was prepared for whatever challenges came his way.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2026 odds: Wayne Rooney favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle after launch night

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