Stacey Solomon is joining The Masked Singer’s new Wild Cards team when the ITV favourite returns early next year.

The presenter and former X Factor contestant will become one of the celebrity detectives on Alan Carr’s rival panel, which will go head-to-head with the show’s established guessing team, now known as the Legends.

Stacey’s new role comes after her guest appearance on Britain’s Got Talent and amid reports that she and Alesha Dixon could take over The Voice UK in a future presenting shake-up.

However, ITV has not confirmed those claims, meaning The Masked Singer is Stacey’s second confirmed recent appearance on one of the channel’s major Saturday-night entertainment shows, rather than a confirmed third booking.

Stacey is joining the next series of The Masked Singer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What has Stacey Solomon said about The Masked Singer?

Stacey has admitted she’s thrilled to be joining the guessing game, revealing that The Masked Singer is already a big hit with her family.

She said: “I’m so excited to be joining Alan Carr’s team on The Masked Singer. Me and my family are huge fans of the show. I can’t wait to start sleuthing and hopefully unmask a few more superstars.”

ITV is yet to announce the other celebrities who will join Stacey and Alan on the Wild Cards team.

Joel Dommett will remain at the helm as host, while Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall will form the Legends panel.

The revamped format will see the two teams compete within the familiar singing competition, with both groups tasked with identifying the famous faces hiding behind the show’s elaborate costumes.

Many viewers thought Stacey was Susage during the second series (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon already has history with The Masked Singer

Stacey was a popular fan theory during the 2021 series, with many viewers convinced she was the celebrity hiding inside the Sausage costume.

Sausage ultimately went on to win the competition, but the person behind the mask was revealed to be singer Joss Stone. Stacey’s own musical background made her a convincing guess, having first found fame on The X Factor in 2009.

Since then, she has carved out a successful television career spanning presenting, factual entertainment and reality TV.

Now, her move to The Masked Singer panel will give her the opportunity to put her early singing experience to use once again, although this time she’ll be trying to unmask the celebrities rather than performing herself.

When will Stacey Solomon appear on The Masked Singer?

The new series of The Masked Singer is due to air in early 2027, although ITV has yet to announce an exact launch date.

The broadcaster has also not confirmed whether Stacey could eventually take on a presenting role on The Voice UK.

For now, however, viewers can look forward to seeing her join Alan and attempt to outsmart the Legends when The Masked Singer returns.

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