Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains unresolved after authorities responded to reports of human remains in the Arizona desert. However, police say there is currently no indication that the discovery is connected to the missing 84-year-old’s case.

The update comes after investigators released the full text of two ransom notes sent following Nancy’s disappearance. Officials hoped the wording and other details might prompt somebody to recognise who wrote them.

Nancy, the mother of Today presenter Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the night of January 31. Her family reported her missing the following day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

What police said about the human remains

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a desert area near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard on August 17. CNN put the location at approximately 15 miles from Nancy’s Tucson home.

In a statement posted on X, Sheriff Chris Nanos said: “The remains appear to have been at the location for an extended period of time.”

He added: “At this time, there is no indication they are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

The discovery follows a separate incident in May, when somebody found a human bone around seven miles from Nancy’s house. A department spokesperson told People that the earlier find was “not criminal in nature” and involved a prehistoric anthropological investigation.

The University of Arizona Department of Anthropology and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisted with that inquiry.

Nancy Guthrie investigation faces DNA questions

The latest police statement arrived as scrutiny continued over the handling of potential DNA evidence.

The sheriff’s department recently confirmed to People that hair recovered from Nancy’s home had not enabled investigators to identify a suspect.

An FBI official subsequently said the bureau had requested the material more than two months earlier. According to the official, local investigators initially sent it to a private laboratory in Florida. That laboratory later transferred an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for further testing.

Attorney General Todd Blanche discussed the federal agency’s involvement during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press. He said the FBI continued to offer state and local police manpower and forensic assistance.

Blanche also indicated that the bureau remained unlikely to “come in with sharp elbows and take it over”. Instead, federal officials would continue supporting and monitoring the local investigation.

He described the case as “heartbreaking”, particularly because it has played out in public.

Today host Savannah Guthrie has continued to speak publicly about her mother Nancy’s disappearance (Credit: Kristin Callahan)

Savannah Guthrie continues plea for answers

Savannah has continued to speak publicly about the toll her mother’s disappearance has taken on her family.

During a July 27 Instagram video, the Today presenter appealed directly for information about where investigators should search.

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She said: “Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing.”

Savannah returned to Today in April following a two-month break. During a June broadcast, she said the pain remained “always with me” despite the joy and support she found at work.

Police have not linked the newly discovered remains to Nancy’s disappearance. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says it will release more details about the find when they become available.

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