Coleen Nolan has made a playful confession about life with her new toyboy boyfriend, Ryan Brockbank.

The Loose Women panellist, 61, recently confirmed her relationship with Ryan on Instagram. The couple had reportedly dated privately for several months before sharing their romance publicly.

Now Coleen has joked about the effect her 41-year-old partner has had on her hips.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: “My hips are not what they used to be, to be honest – but they are probably better now I’ve met Ryan. They absolutely are!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

Coleen Nolan and her romance with toyboy Ryan Brockbank

Coleen has made her new romance with Ryan Instagram official with a photograph of the couple. The caption simply read “R” alongside a red heart emoji.

The couple have been spotted arm-in-arm while attending An Afternoon With The Nolans.

The Sun first revealed their romance and reported that they had already enjoyed a getaway together.

Coleen Nolan went on Celebs Go Dating this year (Credit: Shutterstock)

No romance for Coleen on Celebs Go Dating

Coleen had struggled to find a romantic connection on Celebs Go Dating in May earlier this year.

Reflecting on rejection during the programme, Coleen told Closer: “My ego was on the floor.”

She added: “It was mortifying when people did not put their hands up [if they wanted you].”

However, Coleen has also spoken positively about the help she received from the show’s dating agents and therapy sessions.

She later said on Loose Women: “I had the best three months of my life, I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Coleen also said she learned to be more transparent in dating on Celebs Go Dating.

Read more: Denise Welch quits Loose Women after 25 years as her co-stars speak out

Coleen’s romance history

Ryan is Coleen’s first public boyfriend since her relationship with Michael Jones ended in 2023.

Coleen was previously married to EastEnders actor Shane Richie between 1990 and 1999. They share two sons, Shane Jr and Jake.

She later married musician Ray Fensome in 2007. Their marriage ended in 2018, and they share daughter Ciara.

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