MAFS Australia: Tyson’s sister is a huge influencer with a million followers but she wants nothing to do with his show antics

Married At First Sight Australia‘s Tyson Gordon has all eyes on him right now – but it’s usually his famous sister who steals the spotlight.

Tyson entered the experiment as an intruder groom this week before tying the knot with Stephanie Marshall.

But even before they said “I do”, Tyson was already raising eyebrows with his outspoken views.

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MAFS Australia’s Tyson Gordon has a very famous sister Down Under (Credit: Channel 4)

The former soldier has been loud and proud about his “anti-woke” opinions, his views on relationships and his desire for a “submissive wife”.

However, away from the drama, it’s his sister who has quietly built a huge following of her own.

MAFS Australia’ Tyson: Who is his sister?

Tyson’s sister is Madison Gordon, a hugely popular livestreamer in Australia with close to one million followers across her platforms.

Madison is best known for her work on Twitch, where she streams gaming content and interactive “Just Chatting” sessions.

Her profile describes her as a “variety streamer” who prides herself on building a positive, welcoming community – something that stands in stark contrast to the controversy surrounding her brother.

She regularly hosts themed segments like Matchmaking Mondays and “Is It Normal?”, and describes herself as a “mum to four cats”.

Interestingly, while she often shares details about her life and upbringing – including bonding with her dad over gaming – Tyson is noticeably absent from her content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MADISON GORDON (@madisongordonx)

What has Tyson’s sister said about his MAFS stint?

Madison has not publicly spoken about Tyson on Married At First Sight Australia and has continued streaming as normal.

However, insight into her feelings has come via Tyson’s ex-wife, Tove Thoreson.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, Tove said: “The only ongoing connection from that time in my life is my friendship with his sister, Madison, who is one of my closest friends and truly one of the loveliest people I know.

“She has had absolutely no involvement in any of this, and I sincerely hope people will refrain from dragging her into it.”

Tove also revealed she remains close friends with Madison, despite her split from Tyson years ago.

It seems, while Tyson is making waves on-screen, his sister is choosing to stay firmly out of the spotlight when it comes to his reality TV antics.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Danny places £50k bet on lie detector test after he’s accused of telling Gia she’s his type

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