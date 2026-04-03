Peaky Blinders new series cast revealed as Jamie Bell leads ‘exciting’ new era of BBC show

The Peaky Blinders universe is expanding, and the cast for the upcoming sequel series has just been confirmed. Jamie Bell is set to take centre stage, while Barry Keoghan’s fate in the role of Duke Shelby has been clarified.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, which recently debuted on Netflix.

Jamie Bell is joining the cast as Duke Shelby (Credit: BBC)

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Peaky Blinders sequel series explained

Set 10 years after the events of The Immortal Man, Steven Knight’s new series follows the Shelby family into the swinging 1950s. The story promises a ruthless scramble to rebuild Birmingham in a city brimming with opportunity – and danger.

At the heart of it all is Duke Shelby, Tommy Shelby’s son, now “older, wiser, more ambitious, and most certainly more dangerous”. The sequel series is described as a battle of “mythical dimensions” unfolding in a “blood-soaked” city.

Barry Keoghan has been recast (Credit: Netflix)

Barry Keoghan recast as Duke Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Fans of the Netflix movie will remember Irish actor Barry Keoghan as Duke. However, Keoghan, 33, known for Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin, will not reprise the role for the new series.

Instead, Jamie Bell, 40, steps into the role. Bell is no stranger to major roles, with credits including Billy Elliot, The Adventures of Tintin, Fantastic Four, and Rocketman.

Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton has joined the show (Credit: Cover Images)

New Peaky Blinders cast announced

The sequel series is also bringing in several exciting new cast members.

Charlie Heaton, 32, best known as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things, joins alongside Bell. Heaton recently appeared in the latest series of Industry.

Jessica Brown Findlay, famed for The Flatshare, Silo, and Downton Abbey, is also on board, alongside Lashana Lynch, who has made waves in No Time To Die, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Day of the Jackal.

Meanwhile, Lucy Karczewski, star of the West End musical Stereophonic, is making her television debut.

The post-Tommy Shelby era begins (Credit: BBC)

Steven Knight ‘thrilled’ ahead of Peaky Blinders sequel series

Speaking to the BBC, show creator Steven Knight said: “I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s. We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby’s oldest son, Duke, and to have Charlie Heaton also leading the cast. There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again.”

When will Peaky Blinders series 7 air?

No official release date has been confirmed yet. When it does arrive, the sequel will span two new seasons, each consisting of six hour-long episodes. They will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, followed by a global launch on Netflix.

The post-Tommy Shelby era is officially here, and it looks like Birmingham’s streets are about to get even bloodier.

Read more: Peaky Blinders creator reveals one character he regrets killing off: ‘It’s not nice’

Peaky Blinders series 1-6 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is available to stream on Netflix now.

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