Peaky Blinders creator reveals one character he regrets killing off: ‘It’s not nice’

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man brings back several familiar faces, but fans are convinced the series missed a trick by killing off a fan favourite.

The Netflix movie jumps forward six years from the original ending, with Tommy Shelby returning to a war-torn Birmingham. Duke is now leading the Peaky Blinders, while a dangerous Nazi plot threatens the country.

Ada, Johnny Dogs and Hayden Stagg all return, but not everyone can. And for many viewers, one absence is felt more than most.

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***Warning: spoilers for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and the series***

Aberama Gold died at the end of season 5 (Credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders fans wish Aberama Gold never died

Aberama Gold was one of the show’s most memorable figures. A feared Gypsy hitman, he quickly became one of Tommy’s most trusted allies.

First brought in to deal with Luca Changretta, Aberama’s role grew across later seasons. He formed close ties with the Shelby family, helped his son pursue boxing, and eventually proposed to Polly Gray.

His story came to a brutal end in the season 5 finale, when the Peaky Blinders’ assassination attempt on Oswald Mosley fell apart. After the IRA intervened, Aberama was ambushed and stabbed to death while waiting to strike.

Now, after the events of The Immortal Man, some fans feel his death came too soon.

“Such a cool character, I wish he stuck around,” one user wrote on Reddit. “He had so much potential. I wanted to see him be able to react to Polly’s death and how that would’ve changed him. He didn’t even get to avenge the death of his son properly,” another said.

“Killing off Aberama Gold is honestly one of the biggest narrative crimes I have ever seen,” a third added, with others simply calling him a “badass”.

Aberama didn’t even get the chance to avenge his son (Credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders creator regrets killing off Aberama Gold

It’s not just fans who feel that way. Steven Knight has already admitted he would have handled Aberama’s story differently.

“I should have kept [Aberama] alive, I could have just wounded him,” he told Esquire in 2020.

He also pointed to another character he wishes had survived.

“There’s him playing Barney Thompson (Cosmo Jarvis) who’s just brilliant and I really wish I’d kept him alive now because he’s such a good actor,” he said, referring to Cosmo Jarvis’ character, who was killed in the same episode.

“It’s a funny position where you create these people and then you have to kill them and it’s not nice,” Knight added.

Read more: Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has a Shelby family ‘plot hole’ that may never be addressed

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is on Netflix now.

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