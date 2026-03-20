Where is Oswald Mosley? Peaky Blinders fans don’t understand why he’s not in The Immortal Man: ‘A total misstep’

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man leaves out one of the show’s most dangerous villains, Oswald Mosley. While fans have been quick to question it, there’s a clear reason behind his absence.

Across six seasons, Tommy Shelby has faced no shortage of enemies, from Billy Kimber to Luca Changretta and even his own cousin, Michael Gray.

But by the end of series 6, there was one opponent he never truly defeated. Oswald Mosley, played by Sam Claflin, remained a looming threat as fascism began to rise across Europe, positioning himself at the centre of far-right politics in Britain.

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Despite everything, Mosley survives the series. So, with the film set during World War II, many expected him to return. Instead, he’s nowhere to be seen.

***Warning: spoilers for Peaky Blinders ahead***

Oswald Mosley was the one villain Tommy couldn’t beat (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders?

After the failed assassination attempt, which is disrupted by the IRA, Mosley continues to build his influence in series 6. He meets with Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler while tightening his grip on power.

Alongside Diana and American gangster Jack Nelson, he exerts significant pressure on Tommy. At one point, Diana and Tommy sleep together, and when she reveals it to Lizzie, it leads to the breakdown of Tommy’s marriage.

Mosley also plays a part in a scheme designed to push Tommy towards suicide. His doctor falsely diagnoses him with terminal tuberculoma, later revealed to be part of Mosley’s circle.

Despite everything, Tommy never takes revenge. The doctor is spared, and Mosley walks away untouched. The series even reveals that Hitler attended his wedding.

Oswald Mosley was a real-life fascist (Credit: BBC)

Why isn’t Oswald Mosley in The Immortal Man?

On paper, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man seems like the perfect place for Mosley to return. The story is set during World War II, a conflict closely tied to the rise of fascism, and he could easily have been positioned as the central villain.

However, there’s a key detail to consider. Mosley was a real historical figure, and by the time the film takes place, his influence had already collapsed.

By 1940, he had been imprisoned and the British Union of Fascists was banned. Although he was released a few years later, his political standing was effectively finished.

He attempted to return to public life, but never regained any real influence. His later efforts, including a run in the 1966 general election, ended in failure.

Peaky Blinders has always taken creative liberties, but making Mosley the main antagonist at this stage would have strayed heavily from the historical timeline that inspired the story.

Neither Oswald nor Diana get a mention in the film (Credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders fans think Oswald Mosley should have been the villain of the movie

Even so, many fans feel the story missed an opportunity by leaving him out.

“Where is Oswald Mosley? Why did we spend 2 seasons watching Thomas fight his hardest battle just to never get a payoff?” one user wrote on Reddit.

“Why [didn’t] they tie up anything with Mosley who was such a big character in the last couple of seasons?” another commented. “Not tying up the Mosley storyline was a total misstep,” a third added.

“What happened to Mosley? Wasn’t he supposed to be the main antagonist? Instead the main antagonist is just some random dude that has nothing to do with the show?” another wrote.

“Absolutely no bridge between the end of season six and this movie? Oswald Mosley wasn’t even in this movie,” a further comment reads.

“It should have been [Tommy] against Mosley. Would have tied the series together nicely, instead of introducing a random Nazi sympathiser,” another fan argued.

Read more: Peaky Blinders movie ‘completely ignores’ the best character and fans aren’t happy: ‘It’s unacceptable’/strong>

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is on Netflix now.

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