Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has a Shelby family ‘plot hole’ that may never be addressed

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man brings back several familiar faces from the hit series, but one Shelby is notably missing – and fans have definitely noticed.

Set in 1940, six years after the end of the original series, the Netflix film sees Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) return to Birmingham during the chaos of the Second World War. He reunites with his son, Duke (Barry Keoghan), and gets pulled into a dangerous Nazi plot.

Sophie Rundle returns as Ada, alongside Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg and other key characters. However, Finn Shelby is nowhere to be seen, and he is not mentioned at all, leaving some viewers questioning what happened to him.

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***Warning: spoilers for Peaky Blinders ahead***

Could Finn return down the line? (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Finn in Peaky Blinders?

Finn never quite managed to earn the same level of respect as his older brothers within the Peaky Blinders.

His position began to change in series 5, when he disobeyed Tommy and was shot during a gunfight in Chinatown. He later took charge of the betting side of the business, working alongside Billy Grade as they fixed football matches.

In the finale, Finn accidentally revealed the plan to assassinate Oswald Mosley to Billy, not realising he was an informant for the IRA. That mistake had devastating consequences, leading to the deaths of Polly Gray, Aberama Gold and Barney.

By series 6, Finn had married Mary Bone, though she was not fully accepted by the family. He remained unaware of Billy’s betrayal, continuing to drink and take drugs with him.

When the truth finally came out, Finn was ordered to kill Billy. Instead, he turned his gun on Isaiah, not knowing Duke had already emptied the first chambers.

Duke then took control, shot Billy himself and banished Finn from the family “by order of the Peaky [bleep] Blinders”.

“I will come for you,” Finn warned, marking his last appearance in the series.

Fans want Finn to return in the next series (Credit: BBC)

Fans frustrated after The Immortal Man ‘forgets’ Finn

Despite that final warning, Finn does not appear in The Immortal Man. For many fans, that absence stands out as one of the film’s biggest issues.

“I know Finn was disowned, but he should’ve made some appearance,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “I think you’re supposed to assume Finn is off fighting but why not even mention him?” another added.

“It felt like they just forgot about Finn,” one comment read, while another simply said: “Justice for Finn.”

Some fans believe his story may not be over, pointing to the upcoming continuation set in the 1950s.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Finn and Charlie teamed up against Duke due to jealousy,” one theorised.

“I was surprised Finn was nowhere in this movie, but maybe he’ll be part of the next thing coming?” another suggested.

“The elimination of Charles and Finn also was another issue, they could’ve at least given us a glimpse of them and mention the full story later,” a third added.

Read more: Where is Oswald Mosley? Peaky Blinders fans don’t understand why he’s not in The Immortal Man: ‘A total misstep’

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is on Netflix now.

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