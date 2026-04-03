MAFS Australia’s Gia accused of ‘shirking responsibility’ as she makes pathetic apology to Alissa

MAFS Australia viewers have turned on Gia after her apology to Alissa, with many branding her hypocritical following the dramatic dinner party scenes.

Gia, who has played a major role in some of the series’ most hideous moments, approached Alissa to say sorry last night.

But fans are not convinced by her change in tone.

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The mum-of-one insisted she is not a bully and revealed she had been bullied herself growing up.

She also pointed the finger at Bec, claiming she had influenced her behaviour.

MAFS Australia’s Gia has apologised to Alissa and told her she was ‘bullied’ at high school (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia made a direct move towards Alissa at the cocktail party to deliver her apology.

The moment followed last week’s explosive scenes, where she, Brook and Bec unleashed hours of harsh comments towards her.

MAFS Australia’s Gia apologises to Alissa

During their conversation, Gia told Alissa: “I’ve been bullied so much in high school and everything in my life.

“What I did, I would hate for someone to do to me. I’m really sorry.”

Alissa responded calmly: “That’s okay. I’ve put it behind me.”

As the chat continued, Gia shifted responsibility onto Bec. “You don’t know but behind the scenes, I was fed a lot of things about you constantly,” she said.

Alissa replied: “I don’t know where that came from.

“I literally met Bec twice through mutual friends in Adelaide. But thank you for your apology.”

The pair hugged, with Gia telling her: “You’re gorge, babe”.

Fans have accused Gia of being ‘hypocritical’ with her apology (Credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Bec was clearly unimpressed.

Speaking to camera, she said: “Gia acts like she’s best friends with Alissa.

“It’s because she’s got no one left. You’ve got no allies, Gia, there is no one left.”

Tensions then flared again when Gia shouted across the table: “The only reason I hated Alissa, is because of what you’ve said about her.

“You’re a mean girl and all you do is go around and talk [bleep] about everyone.”

Despite the apology, many viewers believe Gia has not taken real responsibility.

MAFS Australia fans react to Gia’s apology

Fans have been quick to voice their opinions online, with many calling out what they see as a contradiction in Gia’s words and actions.

One Reddit user wrote: “I hate Gia. ‘I’m not a bully, I’ve been bullied, I only hate Alissa because of things Bec said’.

“Not only does she shirk responsibility for her own horrible behaviour, but she drags it all back up again.”

Another added: “Gia, you’re a grown woman. What do you mean ‘she had made me talk [bleep] about Alissa’?”

Bec was furious to see Gia apologising to Alissa (Credit: Channel 4)

A third viewer questioned the explanation, writing: “Let me get this right… Bec told Gia stories about Alissa and that’s why Gia is horrible towards her? Really?”

The debate has also spread to X, where one person wrote: “Gia is a mean girl based on her insecurities. She says she was bullied. She’s now the bully.”

Another viewer added: “People who were bullied know how it feels and would never want anyone else to feel that way. Gia’s comments make no sense.”

Do you buy it?

Read more: MAFS Australia: What Bec’s text messages about Alissa said as they are set to be exposed to the entire group

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