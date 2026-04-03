MAFS Australia: What Bec’s text messages about Alissa said as they are set to be exposed to the entire group

MAFS Australia is set for another explosive moment as Bec’s texts to Gia about Alissa are exposed to the entire group – and the fallout is anything but pretty.

The drama ramps up when the messages Bec sent to Gia are finally leaked, revealing exactly what was said behind closed doors.

And it is safe to say they are far from kind.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The shocking exchange is due to play out in a future episode, after newcomer Juliette shares screenshots with Alissa, before they quickly spread among the rest of the cast.

MAFS Australia Alissa will finally reveal what Bec said in those messages to Gia (Credit: Channel 4)

But viewers do not have to wait to find out what was said, as the messages have already surfaced.

MAFS Australia: Bec’s exact text messages to Gia

During last night’s dinner party, Bec exploded at most of the couples.

She also claimed Gia had encouraged her behaviour towards Alissa through their private messages.

Gia even held up her phone in front of the group, so they could see what she said, though the texts were not read aloud at the time.

That changes in upcoming scenes, when Juliette sends screenshots of the exchange directly to Alissa after threatening to expose the pair.

The next morning, Alissa reads the messages out loud while lying in bed with her husband David.

One message from Bec says: “I’m gonna go in so hard on Alissa and her fake relationship.

“U know what, Alissa probably isn’t a bad girl. But her head is so far up her [bleep], she doesn’t even realise what a [bleep] she actually is.”

Alissa reads the messages out to her husband David (Credit: Channel Nine/ Channel 4)

Further messages continue in a similar tone. One reads: “Alissa is going down. Rat bitch, with her rat husband.”

Another adds: “The only fake in this place is the two [bleep] licking influencer wannabe [bleeps].”

Before long, the entire group receives copies of the messages.

Reacting to the situation, Steven tells his wife Rachel: “These bloody text messages have caught everyone by surprise.”

Rachel admits: “I was really taken aback by all of that. We’ve got a plethora of words in the English language, there’s no need to use nasty ones to express how you are feeling.”

Meanwhile, Bec vents her frustration to her husband Danny, directing her anger at Gia.

“Gia went to the effort of sending a screenshot of that group chat to Juliette,” she says. “She’s a vicious, vicious, vile little cow.

“The texts are irrelevant, the problem is Gia. She instigated it and takes no accountability for her actions.”

Bec apologies for the texts about Alissa

The scenes have already aired in Australia, where viewers were left stunned by the language used.

Bec has since addressed the situation during an Instagram Live, admitting regret over her words.

MAFS Australia’s Bec continues to blame Gia for the texts about Alissa (Credit: Channel Nine/ Channel 4)

“What I wrote was deplorable without a doubt,” the star said.

“I was reactionary, it came from a place of hurt. They were unacceptable. Alissa doesn’t deserve what I said about her, she’s a beautiful person.

“I have to sit here and say it was a huge regret of mine. They’re there and they’re out.

“It’s a regret of mine, it’s a huge regret.

“I’ve got all of the responses but I’m not going to stoop to that level and release all of the responses, as that would just be hurting Alissa.”

Married At First Sight Australia continues at 7.30pm on E4 on Monday April 6, 2026

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Bec blames her new health diagnosis on her ‘mean girl’ behaviour towards Alissa

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page