Westlife singer shares worrying Mark Feehily health update: ‘He’s still recovering mentally and physically’

Mark Feehily’s Westlife bandmate Nicky Byrne has shared an update on his recovery, as the band prepare to head off on their 25th anniversary tour without him.

Mark – who appeared as RoboBunny on The Masked Singer – has been largely absent from the spotlight over the past two years.

Mark has been largely out of the spotlight for a couple of years now (Credit: Splash News)

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Westlife star Mark Feehily’s health concerns

Mark’s poor health began back in 2020, when he contracted sepsis following a routine operation. He was in intensive care following his sepsis.

He was then diagnosed with pneumonia in late 2021. Following his initial illness, Mark has undergone four major surgeries to address complications.

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, Mark revealed he was upset to miss the tour, saying his “body and my mind need time” to recover. Now, Nicky has shared more details…

Westlife will perform their 25th anniversary tour without Mark (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking to RSVP Live, Nicky said he doesn’t believe Mark will be well enough to join the lads on tour, even for a brief appearance.

He said: “I don’t believe so, but we all hope so.”

Sharing more, he continued: “I can only go on what Mark has always said publicly, and he’s not there yet. He’s still recovering both mentally and physically and you just have to give him his time, and we are.”

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‘We miss him dearly’

That doesn’t mean the boys aren’t missing him, though, and “can’t wait” for him to be well enough to return.

“We can’t wait for Mark to be back, we miss him dearly and we really hope he comes back soon. He’s said he’s not going to do this tour, but if something changes, that would be like a reunion in itself, it would be amazing,” Nicky added.

Mark has been dipping in and out of a radio show on RTE, though. “Thankfully, sitting in a chair to do a radio show is a completely different physical and mental demand to doing a massive world tour,” he quipped.

Read more: Westlife star Shane Filan’s heartbreak after suffering two cancer deaths within 12 months

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