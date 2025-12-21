Westlife star Shane Filan’s heartbreak after suffering two cancer deaths within 12 months

Star of Westlife Shane Filan previously recalled his devastation after losing both his parents to cancer within 12 months.

The Irish singer shot to fame in the boyband – who take to the stage today (December 21) at The Royal Variety Performance.

In 2019, though, Shane was hit with heartbreak when his mum died due to lung cancer. Tragically, Shane’s father died the next year from pancreatic cancer.

Westlife star Shane Filan on death of his parents

Shane’s beloved mum Mae died in 2019 after a battle with lung cancer. But before she passed away, the family were left reeling again when Peter was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“My dad had pancreatic cancer,” Shane said on Late Late Show Daffodil Day Special in 2021. He added: “It was so surreal at the time because my mum was sick.

“You kind of wait your whole life wondering when your parents are going to get sick, what’s going to happen to your parents. You think they are are superheroes.”

Shane says ‘it hit me like a steam train’

The pop star went on to discuss his shock after learning about his dad’s cancer diagnosis. He said: “That hit me like a steam train. Myself and my dad were very close, we were really, really close. I could talk to him about anything.

“The first person I would call after The Late Late Show would be my dad… he was like my best friend, I could talk to him about anything.”

Unfortunately, just several months after Shane’s mum died, his father passed away as well.

“It was just over nine months [between their deaths], my mum died in December 2019 just before the pandemic hit, and my dad died in October,” Shane said.

It was very difficult.

Meanwhile earlier this year in August, Shane reflected on losing both of his parents.

Speaking to Andrea Gilligan on Newstalk’s Lunctime Live, Shane said: “My mum had lung cancer for four years, passed away in 2019. And my dad had pancreatic cancer, passed away sadly nine months later.

“It was very difficult, obviously, very, very difficult time for me and my family. It’s very difficult to deal with anyone having cancer, it’s a, it’s a very scary place and it’s still horrible to think about.”

