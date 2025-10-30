Westlife came under fire last night (Wednesday, October 29) during their appearance on The One Show.

The Irish boy band opted not to wear poppies during yesterday’s show, something some viewers were not happy with.

Westlife were on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Westlife on The One Show

Last night saw Westlife make an appearance on The One Show to promote their new single, Chariot, which is being released as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations.

Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan joined Gabby Logan and JB Gill on the sofa to discuss the new song. The boys are currently touring without Mark Feehily, who had to pull out of their tour due to ill health.

“We are 25 years together. Looking back on it all now, it’s been a very special 25 years. All the hits that we’ve had, we’ve been very lucky boys,” Shane said.

“But right now, it feels like the energy is different; we feel like a new lease of life and stuff,” he then continued.

“It’s very exciting.”

What a show! Huge thanks to tonight’s brilliant guests, Westlife, Ruth Wilson & Watchdog’s Matt Allwright! ✨ Catch-up now https://t.co/yB48bftt94 pic.twitter.com/FBsuB5YNG5 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 29, 2025

Westlife slammed by The One Show viewers

However, it wasn’t their new music that some The One Show viewers were talking about on social media; it was the fact that the trio weren’t wearing poppies.

Remembrance Day takes place on Tuesday, November 11. On TV, stars generally start to wear their poppies a few weeks before the day. However, Westlife opted not to wear any last night. JB Gill, Gabby Logan and fellow guest Ruth Wilson were all wearing poppies.

“No respect by not wearing a poppy,” one furious viewer tweeted.

“Why do the Irish boys not wear poppies?” another asked on Facebook.

“Shame on Westlife … Obviously it’s all about them!! Promoting self-interests!!! Last night’s US guests wore poppies!!” a third fumed.

“Why no poppy, show some respect, Westlife,” another said. “Where’s your poppies?” a fifth asked.

The band were defended (Credit: BBC)

Westlife defended

Ireland remains divided over the wearing of poppies due to a mix of historical and political reasons. One of the key reasons is due to the actions of the British Army during The Troubles. Bloody Sunday, for example, in 1972, saw the British Army kill 26 unarmed Irish civilians during a protest march in Derry, Northern Ireland.

In 1999, Westlife came under fire for helping launch the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The band’s record label responded at the time with a statement, saying: “RCA Records, on behalf of Westlife, would like to make it clear that the decision to involve Westlife in the Poppy Appeal was entirely that of the record company.” They explained that the company was following “a tradition of involving high-profile celebrities supporting charity organisations”.

After opting not to wear a poppy on last night’s show, some viewers defended the band.

“Omg people throwing hissy fits just because they didn’t wear a poppy, it is a personal choice,” one viewer said.

“Because they are Irish and it’s not a thing in Ireland,” another said in response to someone asking why they weren’t wearing any. “It’s not a compulsory thing for guests to wear it. Maybe do a little research into why Irish people don’t wear a poppy.”

ED! has contacted Westlife’s reps for comment.

