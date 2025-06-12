Concerns for Westlife star Mark Feehily as he pulls out of 25th anniversary tour

Westlife star Mark Feehily has sparked concern from fans after the band revealed he’s had to pull out of the 25th anniversary celebrations.

Mark – who made the final of The Masked Singer in 2022 – found fame in the Irish band, alongside Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan.

In 2024 though, Mark announced he had to take a step back from the group due to ill health.

But now, it’s been announced that Mark will not be taking part in the band’s upcoming 25th anniversary tour – and fans are devastated.

Mark shot to fame in the Irish band (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why is Mark Feehily not performing with Westlife?

Mark has had a tough few years, following surgery in August 2020. Afterwards, he developed “severe sepsis” due to a complication.

Over the next four years, he faced more challenges including being diagnosed with pneumonia and developing a large “incisional hernia”. Mark ended up having surgery again last year to treat the hernia.

At the time, Westlife star Mark was advised he needed to recover and that he shouldn’t go back on tour with Westlife for their gig dates in the US, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

However, despite his struggles, fans had hoped that Mark would be joining his fellow bandmates for their milestone anniversary tour. But it has now been confirmed that he is not taking part.

Westlife announces Mark has pulled out of tour

Last night (June 11), Westlife took to their social media and wrote: “To our amazing fans, We would like to take this opportunity to share some very important news with you all.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 25th Anniversary celebrations… On the 9th February 2001 we kicked off our first-ever world tour at the Newcastle Arena. Who would have thought we would still be here 25 years later?

“We have so many exciting plans to share with you very soon which will include new music, an album, special shows and many, many more surprises along the way.

“Sadly, Mark will be unable to join the celebrations. We hope he can join us back on stage when he is ready and able. He sends his love and positivity to you all as always.

“The four of us can’t quite believe it’s been 25 years. We could only have dreamt of the continued love and loyalty you have consistently shown us around the world. We are so lucky to have all of you with us and we can’t wait to celebrate together! Happy 25th To Us All! Love, Kian, Mark, Nicky & Shane x.”

Fans have shared their sadness Mark won’t be celebrating with the band (Credit: ITV)

Westlife fans gutted

As expected, fans were left disappointed to hear that Mark will not be taking part in the celebrations and shared their concerns in the comments section.

One person said: “Sending a huge love to @markusmoments we really hope that he is okay! We love you Mark! And amazing news boys! We can’t wait for all these new things come on our way! Much love!”

Westlife isn’t Westlife without Mark.

Someone else added: “Love you guys… BUT, Westlife isn’t Westlife without Mark. Three just don’t cut it.”

A third person chimed in: “I don’t know whether to cry with happiness that you’re finally coming back for your 25th year anniv or sob at the fact that Mark won’t be joining you to celebrate it. I’m so overwhelmed.”

Another fan wrote: “I can’t deal with no Mark.”

A fifth follower also penned: “What happened to Mark? I remember reading that he was going to have surgery, but that was about two years ago. I’ll be hoping and praying for his recovery!”

