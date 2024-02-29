Westlife stars speak out as Mark Feehily announces he’s stepping down amid ill health

The Westlife tour has been left in chaos after Mark Feehily announced he’d be pulling out of performing any more shows thanks to ill health.

Now, his fellow stars have spoken out following the shock news…

Mark has pulled out of the tour (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Westlife star Mark Feehily pulls out of performing

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 28) it was announced that Mark had pulled out of performing the remaining shows on Westlife‘s tour after undergoing surgery.

He had surgery for the fourth time since 2024 after doctors found a “very large incisional hernia”.

“That surgery took place recently and thankfully it went according to plan, but with that, my recovery must now become my absolute priority at this time,” he said in a statement.

“It is with the utmost level of regret that I must now temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring until a time that I have had the chance to fully recover from the turbulent journey I have been through as an individual. Believe me, I wish things could be different,” he then continued.

“I’m so devastated that I won’t be there to celebrate the upcoming concerts with you and the three lads. I hope you understand that I should have been there – I was so excited to be there – and that I look forward to seeing you all again to make some more magic in the future.”

The star’s bandmates shared a statement (Credit: @nickybyrneinsta / Instagram)

Mark’s statement

Mark’s statement then continued, urging fans not to worry about him.

The band’s other members, Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, and Shane Filan, will continue with the tour.

“I love you three and know you’ll knock it out of the park,” Mark then said. “I’ll be there with you in spirit for each and every show while you continue to fly the Westlife flag around the world.”

Following the news, Mark’s bandmates issued a statement on Instagram showing their support.

“We would like to take this opportunity to send our brother, best friend, and fellow bandmate, Mark, so many well wishes as he takes the necessary time he needs to recover,” they wrote.

Mark’s bandmates sent their support (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Westlife send support to Mark Feehily

The statement then continued.

“Mark has been so strong in continuing to show up on stage despite going through such a turbulent time with his health and we completely respect that he must now focus on getting better so he can return to the stage when he is fit and well to do so!” they then said.

“In the meantime, we will continue to fly the Westlife flag higher than ever for you guys,” they then added.

“Hey Mark, sending you lots of love and support during your recovery. While we’re sad you won’t be on the upcoming tours, your health is the top priority. Take the time you need to heal, and we’ll be here eagerly waiting for your return,” one fan said on Instagram.

“Love you Mark and take care always,” another wrote. “Get well soon Mark,” a third added.

