‘Send prayers’ Celebrity Big Brother star needs emergency surgery on massive blood clot after ‘nearly dying’ from sepsis

Celebrity Big Brother star Perez Hilton is asking for “prayers” after revealing he needs life-saving surgery after almost dying from sepsis.

Perez, 48, has recorded a video from his hospital bed and explained how he now needs an operation to remove a “massive” blood clot.

Just weeks after cheating death with sepsis, the gossip vlogger began suffering from pain in his leg.

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Perez has now been diagnosed with Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and needs an emergency operation to remove it.

Celebrity Big Brother’s Perez Hilton is having emergency surgery after ‘nearly dying’ from sepsis (Credit: YouTube/ Channel 5)

DVT can also lead to death if not discovered in time. Thankfully, surgeons found Perez’s before it became fatal.

Celebrity Big Brother’s Perez Hilton needs ’emergency surgery’

Perez, who starred in CBB in 2015, took to X while lying in bed at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.

Wearing his hospital gown, he explained his plight: “I’m back in the hospital and I was admitted. I’ve already seen some of the nurses who treated me when I was here for 21 days, fighting and beating sepsis,” he said.

“And now I’m back and I have to have emergency surgery.”

Perez continued: “I’m so happy and I’m so grateful because this is a blessing from God, as we caught this early.

“I went to see my surgeon today. Really good timing. Last night, I started having real soreness and pain in one of my legs.

“This morning, it got way worse. I couldn’t even walk.”

Perez says he was sent for an ultrasound, before receiving his diagnosis.

“I have a deep vein thrombosis,” he said. “I’m so thankful to God that we caught this early because if that blood clot had gone to my lungs or my heart, it could have been real bad.”

Perez has asked fans to ‘send prayers’ ahead of his DVT surgery (Credit: X/ @PerezHilton)

Fans send get well wishes to CBB’s Perez

Perez is due to have a Thrombectomy today. This is an operation to remove a blood clot from veins and arteries to restore blood flow.

“[They’re going to] remove the full blood clot, which is massive,” Perez said. “It goes from my groin to about almost my foot. Three quarters down my calf.

“If you want to send prayers, that would be appreciated.”

Perez has now been inundated with get well wishes from his followers.

One wrote: “Praying for a safe surgery, a speedy recovery, & no more emergency visits to the hospital. Get well soon!”

Another added: “Omg Perez! Thank god you saw your dr!!! Sending prayers for you!”

A third said: “Prayers and positive thoughts for you Perez! You got this!”

And someone else wrote: “Hope you feel better soon Perez. Positive energy from Scotland x.”

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