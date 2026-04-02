The tragic story behind Mark and Margo’s Race Across the World appearance

Race Across the World returns tonight with a fresh batch of contestants, but it will be Margo and Mark tugging at viewers’ heartstrings with the deeply personal reason behind their journey.

The pair may seem an unlikely duo, yet their decision to take part is rooted in loss.

They share a powerful connection through a loved one, whose final wish brought them together.

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Margo and Mark are travelling thousands of kilometres across Europe and Asia not just for the adventure, but to honour that promise.

Race Across the World’s Mark and Margo have a tragic reason behind their decision to take part in the show (Credit: BBC)

So how exactly are they related, and why does this race mean so much to them?

Race Across the World: How are Margo and Mark connected?

Margo and Mark are in-laws. Mark, a retired architect, was married to Margo’s sister Julie for four decades.

Three years ago, Julie fell ill, and both Margo and Mark stepped in to care for her.

Despite living in Liverpool, Margo made frequent trips to London to support her sister during long hospital stays.

They admit their relationship had not always been easy. Like many in-laws, there had been moments of tension over the years.

But everything changed during those final months.

Before Julie passed away, she asked them to promise they would become friends.

Determined to honour that wish, they signed up for Race Across the World together.

In tonight’s episode, their differences quickly surface.

While discussing a possible stop in Naples, Margo says: “I love Naples!” Mark admits he was less keen after visiting before.

Mark explains: “I got married to Margo’s sister, who I met 40 years ago.”

Margo adds: “We’ve had a very typical in-law relationship for 40 years.

“In that, there has been a little bit of friction. But we worked together caring for Julia before she passed.”

Mark continues: “It was Julia’s dying wish that I make friends with Margo.

“The friendship actually formed while we were both caring for her.”

The brother and sister-in-law haven’t always got on (Credit: BBC)

Mark and Margo’s race for Julia

Later in the episode, the pair reflect on the time they spent caring for Julie in her final years.

Mark says: “For three years we were caring for my wife, Julia.

“My role was making sure she was comfortable and that she had square meals and all the medication.

“But Margo gave her the will to live. Excitement. The spark of life.”

Margo explains how she balanced her own life while being there for her sister: “Caring for someone is not a one-man job.

“When she was ill, I used to go there for weeks at a time, leaving my partner behind.

“I would be sitting with her, eating sweets and laughing and giggling with her. We’d be having fun.”

Becoming emotional, she adds: “Julia can’t go on this race. But we can. We are going to enjoy ourselves.”

In one touching moment, the pair pause to listen to a street performer.

“You do wish Julia was here, don’t you?” Margo says.

Mark replies: “I do, I do.”

Race Across the World stars at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday April 2, 2026

Read more: Scott Mills pulled from BBC’s Race Across the World podcast and replaced by Tyler West amid allegations of sexual misconduct

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