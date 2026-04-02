Scott Mills pulled from BBC’s Race Across the World podcast and replaced by Tyler West amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Tyler West has stepped in as the new host of the Race Across the World: The Detour podcast following Scott Mills’ sudden exit from the BBC.

The Celebrity Race Across the World runner-up has been drafted in at short notice.

It comes after Scott was removed from his BBC Radio duties earlier this week.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Tyler West has replaced Scott Mills on the BBC’s Race Across the World: The Detour podcast (Credit: BBC)

It has now been confirmed Scott will no longer front the Race Across the World companion video podcast.

Announcing the shake-up, the BBC said: “Broadcaster, DJ and Celebrity Race Across the World contestant Tyler West will host the new video podcast Race Across the World: The Detour.

“The podcast will also feature series four winner Alfie Watts, sharing his top travel tips and hacks.”

Why is Scott Mills not presenting the Race Across the World podcast?

The BBC removed Scott from his BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show last Friday, with the news confirmed publicly on Monday.

The broadcaster said it had received “new information” relating to a past police investigation involving Scott.

A statement said: “Scott Mills had a long career across the BBC, he was hugely popular and we know the news this week has come as a shock and surprise to many.

“We also recognise there’s been much speculation in the media and online since Monday. We hope people understand that there is a limit to what we can say because we have to be mindful of the rights of those involved.”

The BBC added it had recently obtained further details and, after speaking directly with Scott, made the decision to terminate his contract.

It also confirmed the corporation had been aware since 2017 of an investigation, which was closed in 2019 with no arrest or charge.

The new series of Race Across the World starts tonight (Credit: BBC)

Tyler West replaces Scott Mills on Race Across the World podcast

The team behind Race Across the World moved quickly to replace Scott ahead of the new series launch.

Scott had already been announced as the host of the official companion podcast.

But following his dismissal, Tyler has taken over. He has already recorded a new trailer.

In it, Tyler chats with Alfie as he introduces the show.

He then says: “This is The Detour, the official companion podcast for Race Across the World. It’s the post episode checkpoint where you’ll hear the latest chat around each episode from us.”

The shake-up comes shortly after Scott broke his silence.

In a statement, he said: “The recent announcement that I am no longer contracted to the BBC has led to the publication of rumour and speculation.

“In response to this the Metropolitan Police has made a statement, which I confirm relates to me.

“An allegation was made against me in 2016 of a historic sexual offence which was the subject of a police investigation in which I fully cooperated and responded to in 2018.

“As the police have stated, a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined that the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges.”

Read more: Meet this year’s Race Across the World teams hoping to bag the huge cash prize

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page