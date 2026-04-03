Josie Gibson on oxygen as she undergoes ‘alternative healing’ for mystery health condition

Josie Gibson revealed that she’s using an “alternative healing” method to deal with a mystery health condition.

The star, 41, shared a video of herself using the “alternative” method on her Instagram story yesterday (Thursday, April 2).

Josie was in an oxygen chamber yesterday (Credit: @josiegibson85 / Instagram)

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Josie Gibson’s ‘alternative healing’ method

Taking to her story yesterday, in a video for her 782k followers, Josie shared a video of herself in an oxygen chamber.

The video begins with Josie giving her fans a view of her view – the inside of the oxygen chamber.

She then turns the camera to face herself. The star can be seen wearing an oxygen mask as she flicks up a peace sign before smiling and ending the video.

“Some women treat themselves to designer handbags, and some women treat themselves to hyperbaric oxygen chambers,” she wrote, before adding “#alternativehealing”.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised chamber. It helps boost blood oxygen levels and promotes tissue repair and healing. It is usually used for wounds, carbon monoxide poisoning, or decompression sickness. Treatments usually last between 60 and 90 minutes.

However, Josie has not revealed why she underwent a session in the oxygen chamber.

Josie could be heading to the ballroom floor (Credit: Splash News)

Josie Gibson ‘in talks’ to appear on Strictly

Josie’s oxygen chamber treatment comes just days after it was reported that she was in talks to take part in Strictly 2026.

According to The Sun, talks are progressing well between the mum-of-one and Strictly bosses.

“Josie has been on the BBC’s radar for a while, and they’ve not given up their pursuit,” a source claimed.

“They’re hoping this year is the year, and talks are progressing well. Bosses are convinced her down-to-earth charm will be the boost this year’s new-look show needs.

“Warm and engaging, she’s just what they require right now and will be a sure-fire hit with fans.”

A BBC spokesperson told ED!: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course”.

Josie has a new show coming out (Credit: Cover Images)

Josie’s new show

This week also saw ITV announce a new show, fronted by Josie.

Launching later this month, How To Clean Up For Cash, hosted by Josie, is a six-part series set to air across ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player.

The show follows Josie as she helps families overwhelmed by their clutter sort through their homes and uncover hidden value in their belongings.

However, there’s a twist.

Josie – alongside antiques and collectables expert Dan Hatfield and decluttering specialist Jacqueline McLeod – will be entering people’s homes without the families knowing the real purpose. Believing they’re taking part in a different show, the families will be unaware as Josie and the team sift through their possessions, boxing items up to determine their worth.

When the families return, they’ll be met with a big reveal and a big decision. Keep their belongings or cash in on their newly discovered value?

“How To Clean Up For Cash is a show with so much heart. It isn’t just about decluttering, it’s about bringing people together,” Josie gushed.

“We’re on the ground, in homes across the country, showing viewers how much their everyday items might be worth.”

Read more: All the hot men Josie Gibson’s been linked to, and the brutal reasons why none of them worked out

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